Angelina Jolie Confesses That She Misses Brad Pitt And Being Single Is Not Easy

Angelina Jolie has confessed that being single is very difficult for her. The A Mighty Heart actress, who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt months ago, reveals that she misses her husband and wants to restart her life with him.

According to Fox News, it has been tough for Angelina to take care of her children alone. She had some serious health problems and was hospitalized for some days. In 2013, she complained about breast cancer. In hopes of avoiding further complications, the Romeo and Juliet star had her both breasts surgically removed. Two years later, she had her ovaries removed. In 2016, around the time of her breakup with Brad Pitt, Angelina developed Bell’s palsy and hypertension.

As of now, the Playing God actress is perfectly fine and spends quality time with her children. Meanwhile, Angelina and Brad have decided to give their relationship another go for the sake of Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Maddox, and Shiloh. Emotionally, it has been difficult for Jolie to survive alone. She went through various problems and missed the Legends of the Fall actor a lot.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and were together for 12 years. They announced their separation in September 2016 and left fans devastated after filing for divorce. Angelina’s life and career since have been taxing, so Brangelina is back together after emotional therapy.

The split came after Brad Pitt flew from France to Los Angeles with Maddox, forcing him to land at an unknown airport. While some relatives and friends claimed that they would never forgive each other, time has helped put everything in perspective for Jolie and Pitt.

As the daughter of Jon Voight, Angelina has appeared in the media since childhood. After embarking on her career, she gained recognition as a talented child artist, which contributed to her success in the 1990s.

Thankfully, Angelina and Brad have come to realize that their kids need them in all walks of life. They feel stressed without their mom and dad, and want to see them together for a lifetime. The Unbroken star has no immediate project in the pipeline, so she and Brad Pitt have plans to spend some time together and focus on the education of their children.