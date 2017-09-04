‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script Reveals Jon Snow’s Fate: Will He Claim The Iron Throne? [Spoilers]

The Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script has become viral a week after the Season 7 concluded and there is much left to talk about it, including the exciting fate of Jon Snow.

Warning: Possible Season 8 spoilers and show details ahead.

The penultimate season of HBO’s highest grossing series was three episodes shorter than its predecessors but it exceeded fans’ expectations when it comes to massive twists and huge revelations.

Among these is the utter confirmation of a popular fan theory about Jon Snow’s parentage, something that has become one of the major plot twists revealed in the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script as reported by the Inquisitr.

During the Season 7 finale, Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly explained to each other and the viewers that not only Jon is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, as well as the fact that he is not a bastard since his parents were married in a secret ceremony, citing High Septon Maynard’s personal diary that Gilly was reading while she stayed with Sam at the Citadel per the Vanity Fair.

Now, it appears as though Jon has a bigger claim to the Iron Throne than Daenerys Targaryen who turned out to be his aunt after they finally consummated their love for each other. This leaves the question: Will he take the Iron Throne?

Fortunately, the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script provided us with a bit of information as to what will really happen to Jon Snow, whose real name has been revealed to be Aegon Targaryen.

Despite doubts about its authenticity, fans just cannot help but ponder on the spoilers unveiled on Facebook and Tumblr, especially after it indicated some convincing twists for other major characters such as Daenerys Targaryen.

Those who have read previous Inquisitr articles on the matter or the actual leaks would know that Jon Snow is bound to be the King of the Seven Kingdoms, albeit a hesitant one considering that he bent his knee for the Mother of Dragons in Season 7.

According to the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script, Jon leads the battle against the White Walkers after they break down the Wall with the help of the resurrected icy dragon, Viserion. During this time, he is also named the King by the remaining lords of Westeros amid the battle just as it was revealed that his widely talked about Season 7 finale sex scene left Daenerys pregnant with his child.

While it wasn’t revealed in the leaked document why the lords decided to name him the ruler of Westeros and not Dany, viewers who were able to watch the show from the very first episode would know that the showrunners have been building up the show for the moment when Jon finally reigns over the Seven Kingdoms, something that has been claimed in the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

In fact, the YouTube channel The Garo Studios even put together a masterfully edited collection of clips from the entire show to prove this. Based on the clip titled “The Targaryen Wolf,” Ned Stark, Lyanna’s brother and Jon’s father while growing up, protected his nephew-slash-bastard son against Robert Baratheon’s wrath by taking his secret to his grave.

While it could’ve been nice for Ned to have talked to someone about it, a big secret as it was could mean life or death for Kit Harington’s character especially if the information fell on the wrong set of ears.

But now that he’s crawled his way up from being a Northern bastard, becoming the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, and being named King in the North, Ned’s choice to keep his mouth shut until the end ultimately gave Jon the chance to be the King of the Seven Kingdoms.

As for his relationship with the Breaker of Chains, it was stated in the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script that she would acknowledge him as the new ruler of her home country and even told him that he would make a great king. That is, of course, before she died in his arms.

[Featured Image by HBO]