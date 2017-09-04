Tiny Harris, T.I. Relationship On Track, Post-Split: How Couple Is Keeping Relationship Strong

Tiny Harris and T.I. are having the time of their lives after deciding to give their marriage another shot, it’s been claimed.

The couple, who had called it quits back in December, went on to file divorce papers, stressing that being together was something the duo both knew wasn’t going to work for either of them anymore.

However, now that months have passed, Hollywood Life reveals that the time apart was actually what brought Tiny Harris back to T.I.

The consistent arguments and feuds that would erupt over social media while they were together — prior to their split in December — was beginning to make their marriage toxic, which consequently led to Tiny Harris needing a break.

But, as fans had already expected, sources say that the twosome started missing one another the more time they spent apart, and though T.I. reportedly went on to date other women, he couldn’t share that same connection that he had with Tiny Harris.

From what insiders have gathered, Tiny Harris and T.I. couldn’t be happier where they are at with their marriage as of right now. Their sex life is amazing, a source continues to tell Hollywood Life, noting that the break was healthy for the both of them.

The “Live Your Life” rapper has been complimenting his wife on her great looks and the new healthy workout routine she has adjusted herself to.

It’s noted that both partners have made drastic changes in their lives to avoid ever finding themselves questioning whether divorce is the right option for them.

T.I. and Tiny Harris are well aware of the undying love they have for one another, the source concluded, mentioning that for them to ever go through with divorce plans is unlikely simply because of how much they both care for one another.

One of my favorites @pureatlanta ???? A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

The couple has yet to publicly acknowledge their reconciliation, but seeing all the photos they have posted of one another on social media, it seems rather clear that things are heading in the right direction for Tiny Harris and the proclaimed love of her life.

Are you surprised by their reconciliation?

