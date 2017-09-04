’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Tell-All Part 2 Recap: Loren Shuts Down Mohamed, Danielle Walks Out

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After “Tell-All Special” served major drama and juicy revelations. Host Shaun Robinson had each of the couples sit one-on-one to discuss their issues and bare the truth once and for all. Read on for some of last night’s most climactic highlights.

Loren Calls Mohamed A ‘Fraud’

Loren definitely has something to say to each of her co-stars. Last week, she called Anfisa a “gold digger” and this time, she turned to Mohamed. She’s disgusted by how Mohamed seemed to use Danielle to be able to come to the United States, and then discarded her almost immediately after. Mohamed put his defenses up, but Loren was simply not having any of his excuses and blatantly called him a “fraud.”

“I don’t like being associated with you, because I [got married] for the right reasons…Everybody else sees it, Mohamed, you are a fraud!”

Danielle Brings Out Her Folder Of Evidences

When it was time for Mohamed and Danielle to face each other, Danielle let out all the hurt and anger she felt towards her ex-husband. The host asked her about the angry phone call she made this season to Mohamed when she saw that he posted a photo of him and another girl on social media. She said she felt disrespected because they were still technically married then.

Danielle compiled a binder with texts, social media posts, and other materials and plans to send her evidence to immigration. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/rXrco9H0OQ — TLC Network (@TLC) September 4, 2017

Danielle then took out her weapon against Mohamed–a large folder containing evidence of his infidelity. There were text messages from different women printed out and other testimonies against his credibility. When asked what she wanted to do with these documents, the 44-year-old 90 Day Fiance star said that she’s planning to send them to immigration. Clearly, Danielle is still hell-bent on getting Mohamed sent back to Tunisia.

Mohamed then accused Danielle of being a “crazy stalker.” He also said that Danielle never really loved him. This made Danielle burst into hysterical tears and walk out of the set. Mohamed didn’t seem concerned about her at all and remarked that she’d always cry to gain sympathy from others.

Anfisa’s Co-stars Doubt Her Virginity

I'm very interested in your opinion about me! It's extremely important! Please leave a comment under this post ⬇️???? A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

Jorge told the host that he detached himself from his family for almost a year because he wanted to please Anfisa. Instead, she kicked him out of their apartment after their many violent fights about money. When the host asked him whether he pretended to be a millionaire to impress his Russian wife, Jorge insisted that he never did.

“I did not [tell her I was a millionaire]. I just flashed money in her face, literally…And she’s like, ‘Hey, what’s up?'”

Backstage, Loren and Pao discussed Anfisa’s shocking revelation this season that she was a virgin when she married Jorge. They both questioned whether Anfisa was telling the truth or not.

Pedro’s Mom Is A Lawyer?!

In the finale episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2, Pedro and Chantel managed to set aside their families’ differences and pushed through with their second wedding at the Dominican Republic.

During last night’s “Tell-All,” it was revealed that Pedro’s mom is actually a lawyer. Viewers glued to their screens surely found this tiny information a major shocker. If Pedro’s mother is employed, why did he feel the need to prioritize his family’s financial stability over Chantel? It can be recalled that Pedro bought his mom and sister (who called Chantel nasty names) a nice apartment and a flat screen TV, among other things.

A post shared by Danielle Jbali (@danielle_jbali) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Next week, fans can surely expect more explosive revelations from their favorite couples. Is Jorge hiding a secret about Anfisa’s past? And is Pedro still sending money to his family? The third and final part of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 “Tell-All Special” airs on Sunday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Paola Mayfield/Facebook]