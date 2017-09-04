Krispy Kreme: Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnuts To Return — For One Day Only

Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts will return to shelves on Friday, September 8. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated confections will only be available for one day. According to the official announcement, which was shared via social media, the pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts will be available at all United States Krispy Kreme locations — with the exception of those located in Foley and Mobile, Alabama, and the state of Louisiana.

As stated on the company website, Krispy Kreme was founded by Chef Vernon Rudolph in July 1937. The original location, which was in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, started out selling their yeast-raised doughnuts to local grocery stores. However, due to high demand, Rudolph opened up a small stand on the outside of his shop — where he sold fresh, hot, doughnuts to customers directly.

Although Krispy Kreme has grown steadily through the years, and now has locations throughout the United States and the rest of the world, the original yeast-raised glazed doughnut remains the company’s most popular pastry.

In recent years, Krispy Kreme has introduced a number of limited-edition treats — including a Nutella flavored doughnut, a mint chocolate doughnut, a Reece’s peanut butter doughnut, and a special chocolate glazed doughnut to celebrate the eclipse. The company also sells signature chocolates and a variety of coffees.

In the United States, pumpkin flavored and scented “everything” is exceptionally popular during the months of September, October, and November. Pumpin spiced desserts, including doughnuts, remain some of the more popular autumn treats.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back! One Day Only – Friday, 9/8. Only at participating (US/CAN) shops. https://t.co/Etrl4kXGJp pic.twitter.com/k8WWHvrWrG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 31, 2017

As reported by Elite Daily, Krispy Kreme debuted their pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts on October 26, 2016, in celebration of National Pumpkin Day. Although the highly-anticipated treats will return to shelves earlier this year, they will only be available for one day. It is unclear whether the limited-edition doughnuts will also be available on National Pumpkin Day, as the company has not discussed their future plans for the popular pastry.

Hoping your #weekend is filled with fun, friends, laughter and plenty of hot fresh #doughnuts. What do you have planned? pic.twitter.com/7lLdIMokMJ — krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 2, 2017

According to the company website, customers who are craving a pumpkin flavored doughnut after the pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts are discontinued are encouraged try the company’s pumpkin spice cake doughnuts. Although the cake doughnuts are also available for a limited time only, they will be sold for several weeks during the Autumn months.

[Featured Image by Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock]