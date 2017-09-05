Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes Might Be Ready To Marry Jamie Foxx While Tom Cruise Still MIA In Daughter’s Life

Katie Holmes is known for keeping her personal life as private as possible. Although the ex-wife of Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx have never officially confirmed their relationship status, rumors about them tying the knot have been making its rounds on the internet.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted visiting Jamie Foxx in Paris back in May after filming his upcoming movie, Robin Hood. The notoriously private couple was spotted on set at Luc Besson’s Studio, Cité du Cinemas.

Although Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been trying to keep things as low key as possible, they do spend a lot of time together, which confirmed everyone’s suspicion that they are indeed more than just friends.

Despite the fact that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never addressed their alleged romance, they were previously rumored to have broken up because of Suri Cruise. An earlier report revealed that the 11-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is still not ready for her mom to get married yet, which led the actress to allegedly break things off with the 49-year-old actor.

However, the breakup rumors were quickly slammed by Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx themselves by going out in public together at the time that all these split speculations were spreading on the internet. The very private couple were spotted having a quiet dinner at a nice restaurant, where a gossip site reporter happened to be dining as well and took a photo of the pair.

The photo confirmed that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still very much together. Although they are not heading to the altar just yet, they are definitely still together.

Meanwhile, it is widely known that Tom Cruise has been absent from his daughter’s life after his shocking split from Katie Holmes. A previous report even revealed that he has not seen Suri Cruise in over 1,000 days. An insider then shared that the 55-year-old Mission: Impossible 6 actor did not reach out to bond with his daughter on Father’s Day.

Tom Cruise’ absence from his daughter’s life is reportedly a result of his loyalty to Scientology.

???????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]