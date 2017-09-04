‘Alaskan Bush People’: Billy’s Oldest Daughter, Twila, Thinks Of Family At This Time Of Crisis

While Ami Brown is battling lung cancer in its advanced stage, Billy’s oldest daughter, Twila, seems to be thinking about the Browns. Twila posted photos of herself with brother Matt and with her father.

On her Instagram, Twila, Billy’s daughter from his first marriage, posted a photo with Matt, with a caption, “Me and my little brother Matt.” She posted another picture with Billy and captioned it, “Me and my dad at a better time.” Fans have met Twila in a past season of Alaskan Bush People, and some have been wondering if she has visited the family in Los Angeles while Ami is getting treated for late-stage lung cancer.

The photos, however, are not new. These were taken about a year ago, and according to ABP Exposed, Twila has not come to California, but she might be thinking about them as she posts the pictures. Twila came to visit Browntown last year after 30 years of not hearing anything from each other. The reunion was a bit awkward for them, but Ami and Twila, 45, got along well. Ami even said she wanted Twila to call her “mom,” and the latter agreed, per TVRuckus. Her seven half-siblings also provided her with a warm welcome, and Twila left Browntown seemingly more comfortable with her dad, Ami, and her siblings.

Me and my dad at a better time. #billybrown #AlaskanBushPeople #ABP A post shared by Twila Byars (TK) (@twilabyars) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Me and my little brother Matt. #mattbrown #ABP #AlaskanBushPeople A post shared by Twila Byars (TK) (@twilabyars) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

The Brown family has temporarily relocated to Los Angeles, California. Ami has reportedly been hospitalized this week as her condition seems to be not getting better. She is continuing with her chemotherapy at UCLA Medical Center. While there is no confirmation yet, there were reports saying that Ami’s cancer has already progressed to stage 4 from the stage 3B that she was diagnosed with earlier this year.

Ami has been given less than 3 percent chance of surviving this illness, but the Alaskan Bush People matriarch is still fighting and holding on to her faith in God that she would be able to get through this. When Season 7 wrapped up two weeks ago, Rain and Snowbird gave fans a quick update that their mom is still hanging in there and was doing okay. They also thanked fans for the continued support and all the prayers for their mother and the rest of the family. Alaskan Bush People is rumored to be filming soon for Season 8, but nothing is certain yet given Ami’s condition.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]