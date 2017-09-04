‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: New Face Appears In GC, Nick Saves Sharon, Ex-Lovers To Revisit Their Past?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are going to grow closer to each other in the upcoming weeks. Sharon will be involved in resolving a case involving a prostitution ring. Crystal, who happens to be Tessa’s sister, asked for help from Sharon. Sharon can be persistent if she wants to accomplish something, and knowing Alice Johnson (Tamara Clutterbuck) could be involved will push her to learn more about what’s happening.

Y&R Casting News

Tamara Clatterbuck’s hot return is not the only thing to look forward to in the Young and the Restless in the upcoming week. Wayne Knight will also appear on Y&R next week as Irv West. The Seinfeld alum plays the role of a music promoter. He will meet Noah, Devon, Tessa, Scott, Sharon, and Mariah. How he will affect the lives of Genoa City’s residents is yet to be revealed.

Nick Acts As Sharon’s Knight

Spoilers for Monday’s episode of the Young and the Restless reveal Zack (Ryan Ashton) is going to receive a call from Alice. Alice will provide updates about the business. Alice will mention Rainbow Girl who is becoming a favorite among big clients, but the lady is causing some problems. Zach will get curious on who this girl is, and he will eventually learn it’s Crystal.

Sharon will discover a whole new world. Given how dangerous the situation is, she will put herself in grave danger. Nick won’t just sit on the sidelines knowing his ex is in danger. He will make sure Sharon is safe. Nick’s history in the Young and the Restless says a lot about his character – he can’t help but save damsels in distress.

Nick will protect Sharon against Alice and Zach. Sharon’s only goal is to free Crystal from the sex ring. This will put her in greater danger than she can ever imagine. Since Sharon won’t be dissuaded from her goal, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Nick is going to help her look for Crystal. Working together will solidify the relationship between the former lovers.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Sharon and Nick will work together to find out everything they can about the prostitution ring. In the process, they will finally talk about Cassie and how the child changed their lives.

During a Facebook Live session with Sharon and Tamara, the Young and the Restless stars revealed they will revisit the history between Sharon and Alice. Given the current state of things, Nick will recall the past involving Cassie. Opening up about the child will bring Sharon and Nick closer. With the danger these two are going to face soon, there’s a possibility that they will realize the spark is still there.

Young and the Restless spoilers have been hinting trouble ahead for Nick and Chelsea. The couple’s relationship could crumble any moment thanks to the secrets that the lovers are keeping from each other. With the upcoming development between Sharon and Nick, it won’t be surprising if Nick finds himself confused on his true lady love.

