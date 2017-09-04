‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Spoilers: Find Out Which Characters Are Staying And Going

We are only a few weeks away from the Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 premiere on ABC and that means TGIT will be back in our lives. With that being said, there will be some familiar faces back in our lives too, as the Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 cast is bringing back some people from the past. However, they are also sending some doctors to the curb.

When it comes to characters, Shonda Rhimes does not hold anything back. You may think they are a definite returnee, but then she kills them off. So, who is coming and going on Grey’s Anatomy for the new season? We have a lot of cast changes happening, so check them out below.

Who Is Not Returning

We all saw this happen on the Season 13 finale, but Jerrika Hinton, who played Stephanie Edwards since Season 9, left the show as a series regular. We also saw Eliza Minnick, played by Marika Domińczyk, get fired during that finale. Clearly, she will not be back. During Season 13, Dr. Leah Murphy, played by Tessa Ferrer, returned in a recurring role after exiting in Season 10. She will not be back for Season 14. Bridget Regan originally played Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) presumed-dead sister. However, she will not be returning to that recurring role during Season 14.

Who Is New

Since Regan won’t be returning, that means someone new will have to play Owen’s sister. That recurring role will be played by Abigail Spencer for Season 14. We will also have the addition of Italian actress Stefania Spampinato, who will play the recurring role of Andrew DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister Carina. She will be a controversial new doctor on the Grey Sloan crew.

Who Is Returning

We have some old faces returning to Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 also. Kim Raver, who left the show in Season 8, will reprise her role as Teddy Altman. Also returning is Matthew Morrison, who reprise his role as Paul Stadler, the abusive husband of Jo (Camilla Luddington).

With that being said, we are going to have a lot of familiar faces returning for Grey’s Anatomy Season 14. Those characters returning will be:

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo)

Alex Karev (Justin Chambers)

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson)

Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.)

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd)

Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw)

April Kepner (Sarah Drew)

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams)

Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone)

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington)

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary)

Ben Warren (Jason George)

Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson)

Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti)

Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 premieres on Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. on ABC and will be a two-hour premiere.

