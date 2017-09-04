Nuns On The Run: Pair Of Women Rob A Bank Wearing Habits And Veils

The FBI is looking for a pair of nuns who tried to rob a bank in Pennsylvania. Two women dressed up as nuns held up a bank by left empty-handed and are still on the run. They entered the Citizens Bank branch in Poconos near Tannersville, PA on Monday, Aug. 28. The suspects wore habits and veils as they attempted to hold up the teller. One of the women asked money from the teller but quickly ran from the scene when the emergency alarm was triggered. She also held a handgun along with an empty bag, according to The Telegraph.

The other suspect stood by the door wearing sunglasses. The women left without any money are being sought by law enforcement. The heist took place around noon in broad daylight. The FBI in Philadelphia is investigating this incident and has spread photos on its website and Twitter account. The suspects are described as two Hispanic females that are 5′ to 5′ 2″ tall and of medium build. People are asked to contact the FBI right away if they have any information on the suspects or their whereabouts.

The suspects told everyone inside the bank to put their hands up. They instructed the teller to hand over the cash asap, according to CBS Philadelphia. It’s not clear whether the suspects were actually nuns, or they just wore the habits to disguise themselves from the heist.

#Wanted for attempted armed bank robbery today in #Tannersville PA: 2 H/F, ~5'-5'2"; wore nuns' habits/veils, had blk handgun. 215-418-4000 pic.twitter.com/Ujoxnjy3D2 — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) August 28, 2017

Pocono Township police officers responded to the call, but were late upon arrival. According to Newswatch 16, the FBI has since taken over the investigation. It’s unclear if the women took off on vehicle or on foot. Other details about the pair’s appearance and whereabouts have not been reported. The bank remained closed since Monday afternoon in lieu of the investigation.

“No one got hurt and hopefully they will get these people and not encourage others along the way,” said John Casey of Poconos Township.

People in the Poconos are surprised at this unusual robbery heist, according to WNEP.com. It’s unheard of to hear about a group of nuns attempting to rob a bank. It has people asking why they did it in the first place. But they are happy that the two women didn’t hurt anyone or get away with the cash. It’s one of those situations that will have the town talking for a long time.

“I think it’s nuts. It’s different. It’s really crazy, two nuns,” said Alcides Catrino of East Stroudsburg. “What is the world coming to?”

Anyone with information about the nuns on the run should contact police at 215-418-4000.

[Featured image by Anneka]