Netflix September 2017: What’s Leaving This Month?

We are a few days into September, 2017, and Netflix subscribers everywhere know what that means – a new set of titles are scheduled to be released or removed. While the Inquisitr has already provided you with a list of what’s being released by Netflix for September of 2017, some subscribers are more concerned with what’s being removed.
Here is an official list from USA Today of what’s scheduled to be removed from Netflix for September, 2017.
The following titles have already been removed from Netflix.
September 1, 2017
- Better Off Ted: Season 2
- Do Not Disturb
- Frailty
- Hope Floats
- Jackass: The Movie
- Julia
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
- RV
- The Batman: Season 1 – 5
- The Deep End: Season 1
- The Omen
- Wilfred: Season 1 – 2
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Tears of the Sun
- Scream
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
September 3, 2017
- Drumline: A New Beat
The remaining are scheduled for removal during the upcoming weeks of September, 2017.
September 4, 2017
- The A-List
September 5, 2017
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Emperor’s New Groove
September 9, 2017
- Teen Beach 2
September 10, 2017
- Army Wives: Season 1 – 7
September 11, 2017
- Terra Nova: Season 1
September 15, 2017
- Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
September 16, 2017
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- One Day
September 19, 2017
- Persons Unknown: Season 1
September 20, 2017
- Bombay Velvet
- Finding Fanny
- Raising Hope: Season 1
September 22, 2017
- Philomena
September 24, 2017
- Déjà Vu
September 26, 2017
- A Gifted Man: Season 1
- Sons of Tucson: Season 1
- CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10
September 30, 2017
- Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5
Some of the biggest heartbreaking removals for the month of September include Seasons 1 through 5 of Last Man Standing and Season 1 of Raising Hope.
If you see something you like on this list you can rest easy knowing there are some cases where Netflix re-adds content to their library. The movie Twilight, for example, was recently re-added to the library after being removed. Season 1 of The Mother Goose Club was also re-added to the library less than a month after being removed. The Mother Goose Club is actually a YouTube channel and many of their followers were unhappy with the removal of Season 1. After several complains to Netflix, Season 1 was re-added.
Netflix does have a form on their website that subscribers can use to request content they would like to see added to the library. If Netflix can get their hands on the content – or they get enough complaints about removing something they can actually put back – they will re-add films. So, subscribers are encouraged to complain any time something gets removed they are unhappy with.
