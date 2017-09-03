‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Confusion: Mike Fleiss Makes Fans Think Nick Benvenutti Has The Job

Mike Fleiss is really messing with the fans when it comes to announcing who The Bachelor 2018 is going to be. As the Inquisitr shared, it all started with the plans to announce The Bachelor on Good Morning America. That didn’t happen and Reality Steve spoke out saying that they were still going to cast Peter Kraus. Now Fleiss is giving hints on his Twitter and really has fans confused.

Bustle shared that Mike Fleiss made the fans think that it might be Nick Viall again with his first two tweets. He actually deleted both of these after posting them. These tweets said, “Just in the nick of time?” and in the other, “Now It’s Common Knowledge After Grief All Is Nothing.” If you take the first letter of each word the message spells out “Nick Again.”

After that, Fleiss tried to say that someone in Burbank hacked his account. This is where ABC Studios are located. Then after this Mike Fleiss sent out another cryptic tweet that really had fans wondering. This new tweet was a video of Nick from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and this is not Nick Viall. This is actually Nick Benvenutti, who dressed up as Santa on JoJo’s season.

Nick Viall also went to his Twitter and denied that he will be “The Bachelor” again. He said, “Currently Drafting my fantasy football team & thinking how excited I am knowing I won’t have to miss watching any Packer games this season!!” This tells everyone that Nick won’t be away from his television, which means he won’t be filming The Bachelor. Nick has done the show four times now and it does look like it is time for him to move on from it all.

Nick Benvenutti hasn’t been on his Twitter in over a week, which really has the fans wondering what is going on. Maybe he could be the next guy cast as The Bachelor. Fans are just going to have to wait until ABC makes the big announcement. After all of this, Mike Fleiss went to Twitter and said, “Nick is NOT the next #TheBachelor.” So maybe he means neither Nick or maybe he means Nick Viall. Nobody seems to know what Fleiss means right now. After that, he said he didn’t say which Nick and then he said neither of them.

Are you shocked to hear that Mike Fleiss is teasing who will be The Bachelor so much? Do you think that it could be one of these Nicks? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays on ABC.

