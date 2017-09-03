Derick Dillard Hangs With Women Wearing Pants Like Jinger, Fans Want Jill Duggar To Wear ‘Normal Clothes’

The Duggar family is known for their strict and conservative dress code. Not only are girls not allowed to wear anything that bares the knees, thighs, and tops of shoulders, but they are also discouraged from wearing pants. So it was a big surprise for Jill & Jessa Counting On fans when they saw a picture uploaded on Derick Dillard’s Instagram that featured many women wearing pants, shorts, and tank tops that bared their shoulders.

The 28-year-old Duggar, who has given up on missionary work in Central America, is now working for Cross Church College. Coincidentally, it is also his home church and now, it looks like he is working with youth and college ministries. The picture he uploaded came from a small retreat that he took with the members of the church.

“Awesome time this weekend at our C3 small-group leaders retreat, getting to hang-out and get to know these incredible people,” he wrote as a caption for the photo, “who God is already using to reach the students at the University of Arkansas, for the glory of our God and savior, Jesus Christ!”

Despite the fact that this was an exclusively Christian group, the majority of the women were showing their knees and thighs. No woman was shown wearing dresses or skirts.

His followers immediately took note of this and took to the comment section to express their thoughts.

“[L]ook at all those young, beautiful, healthy, normal women with their knees showing,” one fan wrote. “Derick Dillard. Glad you’re back in town. You should let Jill wear pants and modest length shorts.”

Others incorporated more irony and sarcasm in their comments.

“I’m shocked you were able to control yourself being around all those girls in shorts and bare shoulders,” one follower remarked.

Many of them started to make a case for Jill Duggar, his wife, to start becoming more liberated in the way she dresses.

“Wow… females in shorts and sleeveless tops,” one fan noted. “Maybe Jill can enter the twenty-first century and start wearing normal clothes like all them.”

While Jill may not be adventurous in her wardrobe, her younger sister, Jinger Duggar, has been experimenting with her style. After she got married to Jeremy Vuolo, a former soccer player, she has embraced wearing pants, shorts and even dresses that reveal the tops of her shoulders.

Check out Jinger Duggar wearing pants, sleeveless top and a pair of high heels!

always tough to say goodbye to great friends Laredo ✈️ NYC A post shared by James | NYC Shutter Clicker ???????? (@songer1228) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Counting On fans, as a whole, has been very supportive of her transformation. One fan commented in the picture that they are glad to see her “breaking away from her family’s vice grip and unhealthy habits” and that she is “exploring the world outside of her parents home.”

However, Jill Duggar may have a harder time dressing like Jinger as she has already internalized many of the rules that were passed down from her mother. With her younger sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, she wrote about her commitment to wearing modest clothes in her book.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

Do you think working for Cross College Church will help change, at least, Derick Dillard’s mind about what is appropriate for young ladies to wear? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]