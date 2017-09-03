Carmelo Anthony Willing To Renew Vows To Win ‘Power’ Wife La La Anthony Back

Carmelo Anthony seems willing to go to any lengths to win Power wife La La Anthony back in his life.

Hollywood Life reports the NBA star has expressed a willingness to renew the couple’s vows. The New York Knicks star forward and his Hollywood actress wife have been on the outs ever since news broke earlier this summer that he had cheated on her and maybe even fathered a child with another woman.

“Carmelo knows he’s in the doghouse and he’s doing everything he can to make things right,” said a source.

“He’s been lavishing La La with gifts, beautiful jewelry and clothes, and he’s even promised her that they can renew their vows if they get back together.”

A source added La La has already pretty much decided to take her husband back, “but she’s going to make him work for it. Carmelo broke her heart, and really rocked her foundation in life.”

Anthony has made no secret of his hope for reconciliation, or his belief that his wife is his one constant on the positive side.

All summer long, the 33-year-old All-Star forward has been the subject of intense trade rumors, with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers often mentioned among his most probable destinations.

Through it all, according to the New York Daily News, Anthony appears to still have the unwavering support of his New York Knicks teammates, remaining immensely popular in their locker room despite now-departed team president Phil Jackson openly criticizing him as a ball hog for much of last season.

Since coming to New York seven years ago, Anthony has averaged 25 points and nine rebounds as the face of the Knicks. Still, the Knicks have struggled over that span, averaging just 36 wins and last making the playoffs in 2012-13.

In Houston, Anthony would join what figures to be an already dynamic backcourt dual of Chris Paul and James Harden.

For better or worse, the move would also reunite Anthony with former Knicks’ coach Mike D’Antoni, whom he struggled mightily with during their time in New York together.

Being dealt to Cleveland will team Antony with close pal LeBron James and now former Knicks’ teammate Derrick Rose.

[Featured Image by Chris Trotman/Getty Images]