Mindy Kaling On Her ‘Mysterious’ Love Life, Keeps Mum On Baby Daddy’s Identity

Mindy Kaling remains tight lipped about her baby daddy. The Mindy Project creator, who is pregnant with her first child, continues to keep fans guessing about her mysterious love life.

In the September issue of American Way, Mindy Kaling talked about how unpredictable her personal life can get.

“My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious. I think a lot of woman respond to that,” she shared.

Last month, Kaling surprised everyone after she confirmed her pregnancy. As The Office alum did not seem to be dating anyone when the announcement was made, fans got even more curious about who the father might be. However, Kaling has always been open to the idea of having children. As she once told Yahoo! Style, she might not be “actively planning” to start a family of her own, but having kids is definitely something she can see in her future. Back then, she was also hoping that it will happen sooner than later.

“The thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier,” she added.

Although she has dreamt of walking down the aisle, saying that she “fetishized a wedding” when she was in her teens, Kaling’s view on marriage changed as she grew older. The Why Not Me? author explained that she started to think much less of it now, as her priorities have changed. Kaling, however, said that she’ll always admire a good marriage when she sees it.

The Mindy Project is currently wrapping its sixth and final season. On her Instagram, Kaling shared a photo of the last production meeting for the hit Hulu sitcom. For days, she has been dropping several hints online as to what fans can expect next season, from the return of Pastor Casey (Anders Holm) to the show’s last guest star, Reese Witherspoon.

But perhaps one of the biggest shockers is Mindy and Ben’s (Bryan Greenberg) impending divorce. While Mindy definitely looked like she had doubts after marrying Ben at the end of Season 5, it still came as a surprise to fans that the marriage ended as quickly as it started. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Mindy and Ben will eventually file for a divorce in the last season.

The Mindy Project Season 6 premieres September 12 on Hulu.

