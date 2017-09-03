La Tuna Fire Map: See Latest Maps Showing Spread Of Burbank Fire, Plus Road Closures And Evacuations

The La Tuna fire continues to spread in Southern California, and those looking for a full map of the Burbank blaze along with evacuations and road closures can find all the information right here.

The fire has already burned close to 5,900 acres, making it the largest in the history of the city of Los Angeles, ABC 7 reported. More than 1,000 firefighters were working to contain the Burbank fire, which by Sunday was only 10 percent contained. While weather conditions were improving by Sunday, with temperatures dropping and the possibility of thunderstorms in many parts of the fire, there were still high winds and the possibility that the fire could spread further.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a state of emergency, with ABC 7 noting the he vowed to put all of the city’s resources toward keeping residents safe.

The latest map of the La Tuna fire showed that the burn area was approaching Shadow Hills in the northwest area of the blaze and Crescenta Highlands in the northeast area. The full map of the La Tuna fire, including evacuation centers and animal evacuation centers, can be found here.

For detailed information on fire behavior and evacuation orders see the interactive map: https://t.co/l8KuVnPDaB — LASD Altadena Sta. (@ALDLASD) September 3, 2017

The declaration of a state of emergency in Los Angeles also asks California Governor Jerry Brown to declare an emergency, which ABC 7 noted would expedite help from both the state and federal government.

Though evacuations have spread across Southern California ahead of the La Tuna fire, not everyone has made it out safely. The fire has reportedly destroyed two homes already and prompted a rescue of another resident who did not heed the evacuation warning. As KTLA reported, firefighters had to divert water being dumped by helicopters onto the leading edge of the blaze onto the victim’s home to keep it from burning.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said on Sunday that firefighters will always choose to protect lives, but that the person’s refusal to leave with the evacuation orders put others in danger.

“Because of that person, we had to divert a lot of our resources, and it took a long time,” Terrazas said. “When we say, go, go.”

Those looking for a full list of road closures and evacuations from the La Tuna and Burbank fires find updated information here.

[Featured Image by David McNew/Getty Images]