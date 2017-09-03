Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Have Awkward Run-In At Festival?

Labor Day weekend is a time for fun and festivals with friends, but was it also a time to run into your ex for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick? It looks like they both attended the same festival in Los Angeles, but did the famous exes happen to run into each other?

To make things even worse, Kourtney was at the chili festival in Los Angeles with their kids, Mason Disick, 7, and Penelope Disick, 5, and Scott was there with one of his new love interests. So, running into your ex and kids while on a date with someone new? Yeah, that sounds like a recipe for disaster and could have happened to Scott Disick.

However, it appears that the two did not have a run-in at the festival. They may have both been craving some chili today, but it looks like neither of them ran into each other, according to the Daily Mail. That makes the story a little less interesting, but one of them probably got word that the other was at the same festival and they ran out of there.

What would have made this situation even better? If only Kourtney Kardashian was there with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima… WHAT A COUPLE pic.twitter.com/tJSGcqYhyV — pâmela (@atmcabeyo) August 4, 2017

According to Hollywood Life, Scott is “crazy jealous” of Younes. While Scott Disick seems to be moving past Kourtney and dating someone new all the time, he does not like the fact that Kourtney has seemed to finally move past Scott. To add to it, Younes is clearly younger and hotter than Disick, so that adds fuel to the fire.

While Kourtney is enjoying life with her 24-year-old boyfriend, it looks like Scott is trying to compete with the “younger” theme. Disick has recently been seen out with 19-year-old model Lindsay Vrckovnik on Aug. 15. This came on the heels of Disick being seen out with 19-year-old Bella Thorne. Just a guess, but we are thinking that this young lady he brought to the chili festival was probably 19 years old also.

Scott Disick steps out with mystery girl at chili festival…and nearly runs into Kourtney Kardashian at same event pic.twitter.com/xfLdsk5gS9 — TMZ Gossip (@TMZHotNews) September 3, 2017

Despite the fact that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appeared to not run into each other at the festival, we are sure Kourtney wouldn’t have cared. She is moving on with Younes and seems happy in the new relationship, so Scott Disick appears to be in her past.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]