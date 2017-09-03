Chris Evans Posts Heartwarming Video Of Reunion With His Dog After 10 Weeks Of Filming

Captain America actor Chris Evans had the hearts of his Twitter followers melting this morning when he posted a reunion video with his dog, Dodger. The post of the reunion has already been retweeted over 43 thousand times and has 158 thousand likes in just under three hours. It’s already one of the actors most popular posts ever, and the likes continue to grow.

Evans has always shared his adoration for his dog on social media, and the posts tend to be his most popular. The superhero star generally uses his Twitter platform to show disdain for President Donald Trump, but today took a break to share the heartwarming reunion. Just 10 days ago, Evans posted a video of his pup playing with his food and captioned the clip “One more week,” in anticipation of their upcoming visit.

After 10 weeks away from his fur baby, Evans and Dodger will get to spend some quality time together. The actor has been away filming, which many assume was for the fourth Avengers film, although it cannot be confirmed. Evans also has other films currently in production, but with some of the other Avengers cast members currently shooting, it’s safe to assume he was doing the same.

After 10 long weeks… pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

Back in July, Evans had his 6.78 million followers worried when he posted a photo with Dodger captioned “Really missing this guy right now.” Fans were heartbroken as they believed the post hinted that Dodger had passed away. Within just 10 minutes, fans were tweeting their condolences, which prompted Chris to clarify the photo. His following tweet cleared it all up: “To be clear, he’s alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months.” Phew.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

Since his July post, Chris has been doing somewhat of a countdown to his reunion with Dodger on Twitter. He posted with just one month away, and shortly again after at 17 days out. His bromance with his dog has captured the hearts of all those on social media, solidifying himself as one of the country’s most adored actors.

Chris will end his run as Captain America in the fourth Avengers installment which has yet to be named. A major death has been rumored to occur in the film, with many assuming it would be none other than Steve Rogers. When producer Kevin Feige spoke with MTV during July’s Comic-Con, he confirmed big deaths were to come. With Chris’ contract up at the end of Avengers 4, there’s a good chance his time as Cap will conclude.

"I'm sick of watching people pay for our mistakes." A post shared by The Avengers (@avengersmovie) on Apr 21, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT

You can catch Avengers: Infinity War when it premieres May 4 next year. To see all the adorableness between Chris and Dodger, check out the actor’s Twitter page.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]