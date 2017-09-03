Lady Gaga’s Christian Teacher Warned Her About The Pitfalls Of Fame

Lady Gaga gets lonely despite having the fame. She’s seen crying in her new documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two. The Netflix film, which will premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, gives Gaga’s fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of her Joanne album, her Super Bowl halftime performance, her role on American Horror Story: Hotel, and her split from fiance Taylor Kinney. Gaga does not hold back. Earlier this week, she debuted Five Foot Two’s official poster on her social media accounts.

She will be chronicling her insecurities in the film. In one clip, Gaga is seen crying to her best friend Brandon Maxwell about her loneliness. There are also scenes of the star hiding her head underwater in a pool, according to People.

“But like, I’m just.. I’m alone, Brandon,” Gaga lamented. “Every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking to me all day to total silence.”

Another clip shows Gaga being raised to the roof of the NRG Stadium, from where she jumped off to kick off her Super Bowl performance. There also clips of the pop star sitting in a doctor’s office. In addition, Gaga’s former teacher, Christian evangelist Chris White, warned the singer about the pitfalls of fame. He told her that she would end up feeling lonely after becoming famous.

Gaga’s comments about loneliness echoed from her former high school teacher, who told her that her constant daydreaming would cost her. She attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City from 1995 to 2004. While she attended, White said that Gaga was a student of his 10th grade Algebra II and 11th-grade Precalculus classes. He recalled the time he warned her that she would end up lonely after seeking fame for so long.

“I said to her, ‘Stefani, you may get the fame and the success you are longing for one day, but it will not last and it will not make you happy,'” he told the Christian Post. “Whether she remembers what I said to her that day or not, I had seen enough of the trouble and sadness in the lives of students and families who had wealth and fame to know that it is not the path to happiness.”

White no longer teaches at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. He left teaching to pursue full-time evangelistic ministry in 2004, the same year that Gaga graduated. He believes that her singing “God Bless America” during the halftime show could be a sign that she’s turning to her faith and salvation in Christ.

Lady Gaga’s Five Foot Two will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival before it debuts on Netflix on Sept. 22.

[Featured image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]