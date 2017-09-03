Five Things ‘Twin Peaks’ Fans Can Do To Get Over The Show’s Absence Following Sunday’s Finale

The final two episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return will air on Showtime Sunday night and many fans are already dreading life minus the promise of new episodes. While Twin Peaks has only been airing new episodes for a mere three and a half months following a 25-year hiatus, the show has become an important part of many of its fans lives. Numerous Facebook and Reddit message boards have popped up where fans speculate over theories surrounding the show’s many mysteries, and humor themselves with memes and jokes revolving around the show’s bizarre characters and situations.

While nothing, perhaps besides an announcement that another season is on its way, will be able to completely make up for the absence of new Twin Peaks episodes, there are a number of ways that fans can try and get over the loss of the show. The following are just five suggestions, though Twin Peaks fans are a naturally creative bunch and are sure to think of others.

1. Learn cinema; learn Lynch.

While most fans of Twin Peaks have watched most of the feature films directed by the show’s co-creator, David Lynch, there’s a good chance that a few random gems from his body of work have gone unwatched by even some of the more diligent Lynch fan boys and girls among us. In addition to experimental short films such as Rabbits and Premonition Following an Evil Deed, fans can also immerse themselves in Lynch’s early films such as The Grandmother and The Amputee, or check out some of the many television commercials and music videos Lynch has made over the years. Fans of some of the more humorous elements of Twin Peaks may also enjoy a short-lived TV series David Lynch made with his Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost called On The Air. These suggestions merely scratch the surface of what’s available for anyone who wants to put in the time and effort necessary to become a Lynch completist.

Happy 25th anniversary TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME—Here's a look on set w/ Harry Dean Stanton, David Lynch & @Kyle_MacLachlan! #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/a0xjp2OBno — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) August 28, 2017

2. Read the Twin Peaks books.

In October of 2016, Mark Frost released the first of two Twin Peaks companion novels ahead of the premiere of the new season. The Secret History of Twin Peaks greatly expands upon the history and world of the show and at 368 pages, is full of interesting details and back stories that illuminate the events that happen in the show’s episodes. The forthcoming Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier, to be released in October of this year, should be no different, according to the Welcome to Twin Peaks fansite. And for those who still want more to read, The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer, written by Jennifer Lynch, daughter of David, after the airing of the original series is another option.

The title page of Mark Frost's “Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier” out on October 31, 2017. https://t.co/w28gX7Ohxd #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/hOpr4zDvyi — Twin Peaks : – ) ALL (@ThatsOurWaldo) August 11, 2017

3. Travel to Twin Peaks and related locations.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, there are a number of spots that fans of Twin Peaks can visit if they wish to see some of the show’s filming locations in person. Some of these include the Great Northern Hotel in Snoqualmie, Washington, which is close to Snoqualmie Falls, the waterfalls that appear in the show’s intro, and Twede’s Diner in North Bend, Washington, the real life Double R Diner from the show known for making a “cherry pie that’ll kill ya” as special agent Dale Cooper once said. According to Atlas Obscura, Twede’s was remodeled in 2015 to resemble the interior from the original series to prepare for the filming of Twin Peaks: The Return.

"We’re selling at least 120 pies a week": #TwinPeaks, Twede's Cafe, and the Mystique of the American Diner https://t.co/OUwx4wO4ZM pic.twitter.com/E6Ggb7IiJD — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) June 15, 2017

4. The music of Twin Peaks.

Between the original series, the film prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and Twin Peaks: The Return, there is no shortage of music related to Twin Peaks from which to choose. In addition to the memorable score composed by Angelo Badalamenti and available on the various Twin Peaks soundtracks, the bulk of the episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return conclude with Roadhouse performances by artists such as Chromatics, Sharon Van Etten, Nine Inch Nails, and Au Revoir Simone, among others. Some fans may even get nostalgic enough to listen to “Just You” as performed by James Hurley, though I’m betting most will pass on that choice and opt for something like the classic “Laura Palmer’s Theme” by Angelo Badalamenti.

5. It’s happening again.

Perhaps over time, the most common method fans of Twin Peaks can use to cope is to simply start from the beginning and watch it all again. With 48 full episodes between the show’s three seasons and a two and a half hour movie supplemented with over 90 minutes of outtakes when Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me gets its Criterion Collection release in October, there is certainly no shortage of available Twin Peaks material to watch, though it may seem like it at times to those fans who will always crave as much Twin Peaks as they can possibly get.

Anyone else getting emotional? Or is it just me? #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/nh2A8V4iW0 — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) September 3, 2017

