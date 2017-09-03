Trump And Melania Go To Church On National Day Of Prayer, On Sunday, September 3: Melania Wears Colorful Heels

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump chose to attend St. John’s Church for their place of worship on the newly proclaimed National Day of Prayer. As reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump announced “Prayer Sunday” recently, and spoke about how prayer was sorely needed in the country – during the same announcement wherein he surprised Melania by asking her to say a few words – then noted what a “great job” Melania did after being put on the spot. By Sunday, September 3, President Trump stepped out for church services with Melania to show their support for a National Day of Prayer for victims of Hurricane Harvey. As seen in the below photo, Melania wore pastel colors and sky-high heels once more.

Melania and President Trump Go To Church For The National Day Of Prayer

Melania sported a coat that seemed to be the color of a robin’s egg, and a dress that was pink. Trump waved as he and Melania left St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. Trump had declared a National Day of Prayer by signing a proclamation in recent days to focus on prayer for any persons who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

According to the Washington Post, President Trump and Melania arrived for church services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The church is an Episcopal church from the 1800s, nearby the White House. President Trump and Melania also attended services at the same church on the day Trump was inaugurated.

Whereas Melania chose brighter colors, President Trump donned a dark suit with a tie that contained colors that complimented Melania’s pink dress and powder-blue coat. Additional photos show President Trump speaking with Rev. D. Andrew Olivo, with the publication reporting that Trump shook hands with others inside the church. President Trump urged people to pray for the devastation experienced in the storm region.

At a meeting on Friday with leaders in the faith community, President Trump not only signed the proclamation, but also spoke from the Oval Office about Americans being prayerful people, especially during times of crisis, in order to “ask for God’s blessing and God’s guidance.”

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis/Getty Images]