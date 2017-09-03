Watch West Virginia Vs. Virginia Tech Football Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Latest Game Odds

On Sunday night, fans will watch West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech live streaming online or on television as the two teams battle on NCAA football’s opening weekend. The anticipated matchup features two college football squads listed in the Top 25 polls as they embark on their latest campaigns. The game, set to take place at the NFL’s FedEx Field in Maryland, will also showcase each team’s brand new quarterbacks. For the No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers, it will be Will Grier under the spotlight. Meanwhile, the No. 21 Virginia Tech Hokies will debut freshman redshirt quarterback Josh Jackson. Both of these new team leaders will try to help guide their squad to opening weekend success, or risk falling out of the Top 25.

According to CBS Sports, the Mountaineers debut former Florida quarterback Will Grier in today’s season-opening matchup. Grier was the Gators’ starting quarterback and was 6-0 as their starter until a PED suspension cost him the rest of the season. However, Grier looks like he will be on track to possibly lead this West Virginia team to a conference title. The same can be said of new starting quarterback Josh Jackson for the Hokies. He impressed the staff enough during summer camp and edged out fellow freshman Hendon Hooker, and junior-college transfer AJ Bush. Now Jackson will have his time to shine in a longtime rivalry game between former Big East squads.

Each team will have familiar faces back on the field as well. As ESPN reported in their look ahead at today’s game, the Mountaineers have a strong offensive unit that will make a return for their team. Among them will be senior running back Justin Crawford who racked up 163 carries for 1,184 yards and four touchdowns in his 2016 season. Crawford is joined in the backfield by sophomore backs Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway who will look to build upon their freshman season’s success.

Junior running back Travon McMillian is also returning for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Last season he racked up 1,713 yards and 14 touchdowns on 345 attempts to lead the ACC in rushing. Joining McMillian will be sophomore Deshawn McClease as he’s back from a shoulder injury he was hindered by last season. Also in the backfield will be junior Steven Peoples and freshman prospect Jalen Holston.

In terms of the odds to win, there’s a relatively close point spread for tonight’s game. The Odds Shark website lists Virginia Tech as a 4.5 to five-point favorites on the spread, and a moneyline favorite of -190 to -200 for the matchup. The Mountaineers will enter this game as +166 to +170 underdogs at various sports books. Some predictions online have suggested the game will play out close in favor of West Virginia against the points. Today’s over/under points total is at 53.5 points for the complete game.

How do the two teams fare when it comes to their possibilities of winning the National Championship? Both squads are starting near the bottom of the rankings to work their way up to playoff positioning. The Vegas Insider gives Virginia Tech more of a chance, with 80 to 1 odds to win it all. However, at least 20 teams are listed with better chances than the Hokies. The West Virginia Mountaineers are even more of a longshot on the NCAA future odds at 125 to 1 to win the title this college football season.

Viewers will be able to watch the West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday evening. Live television coverage will come through the ABC Network and their affiliated channels around the United States. Cable and satellite customers in select major cities around the nation may be able to see an ABC live stream feed on their website or through compatible apps by logging in.

In addition, all United States cable and satellite customers who have ESPN on their TV package can see a live game feed. Viewers will need to go to the WatchESPN website or any compatible apps for devices including Amazon’s Fire TV, the Apple TV, and the Roku. More information is available through the official WatchESPN website.

