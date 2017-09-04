Phaedra Parks Filming ‘RHOA’ With Kandi Burruss? Kandi Sets The Record Straight

Is Phaedra Parks slated to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta? The answer to that question remains fuzzy. Several major outlets reported that Phaedra Parks had been fired, following her admission that she started the rumor that Kandi Burruss wanted to “date rape” Porsha Williams. Then, All About The Tea reported that Phaedra would return to film with Porsha Williams.

Since the suits at Bravo have done nothing to give viewers a concrete answer, it’s likely that they want viewers to tune into the upcoming season to see the final lineup, which we know will once again include Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak.

Someone who has been more forthcoming than the producers is Kandi Burruss, who is also a confirmed cast member for the upcoming season of RHOA. The reality star recently spoke with Hip Hollywood and spoke out on her former friend, Phaedra Parks. When asked if Phaedra Parks was returning for season 10 Kandi responded bluntly.

“That ain’t got nothing to do with me,” she laughed. “Nothing to do with me.”

“Hey, I don’t know, as far…I haven’t done any scenes with her. I haven’t seen her so that’s all I can tell you,” added Kandi.

Whether or not Phaedra Parks actually returns, Season 10 of RHOA will undoubtedly be entertaining. Earlier this Summer, Kandi Burruss spoke to US Weekly and assured fans that season ten of the Real Housewives of Atlanta will be even crazier than previous seasons.

“It was a lot of drama last season, so I kind of prepared myself now that I’m coming into this season, season 10, it’s gonna be even crazier,” she said.

“It’s a lot of different things going on, not just with me, but some of our past castmates are coming back, and we’re gonna see how that goes. We just started taping this past week. I haven’t even seen everybody yet.”

What do you think Kandi Burruss’ comments about Phaedra Parks? Do you want Phaedra Parks to return? Do you want Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks to film together You can sound off in the comment section below.

