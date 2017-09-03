Former Adult Video Star Mia Khalifa Claims ISIS Harassed Her On Social Media

Mia Khalifa claims she was threatened by ISIS. The Lebanese social media star received threats from the terrorist group online. Mia isn’t letting the threats get to her though. She made a career off her social media presence. She’s not backing down anytime soon. Social media users associated with the Islamic State threatened to “behead” the former adult video star.

The 21-year-old is speaking out about the harassment she’s received online. Mia Khalifa already receives plenty of hate for her adult entertainment past. She revealed in a new interview with the Sports Junkies, saying that she’s received threats from ISIS as well. Some of the users would send her messages with mocked-up photos of her being executed. Khalifa does not intend to leave social media behind. She refuses to give ISIS what they want.

“[Y]ou can’t show weakness,” Khalifa said. “That’s exactly what they’re looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I’ll admit it, it gets to you after a while.”

Mia Khalifa was born in Beirut, Lebanon. She moved to the United States at the age of 10 where she attended high school in Virginia. Then, she moved to Texas where she attended college. After her brief stint in the adult entertainment industry, Khalifa was criticized by her own family, who eventually disowned her. Khalifa said her parents don’t speak to her anymore. She also received threats and harassment from Muslims who called her a “disgrace” to their culture, according to the Daily Mail.

Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate to the Houston Red Cross rescue fund. Tag me in your screenshots after you donate ♥️ #TexasForever #TexasStrong A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

She received controversy when she was filmed having sex while wearing a hijab. A hijab is a head covering commonly worn by Muslim women in varying practices of Islam. Mia has since retweeted the hate she received who have issues with her Middle East ties. Since she comes from a Christian family, she was surprised that this particular scene is what caused anger since it was meant to be satirical, according to her interview with the Washington Post in 2015.

“There are Hollywood movies that depict Muslims in a much worse manner than any scene Bang Bros could produce.”

She was also criticized for getting tattoos relating to Lebanon. Khalifa has a tattoo of the opening line of the Lebanese national anthem and another of the Lebanese Forces Cross, which she claims is to “show solidarity with my father’s political views after a bombing in Lebanon in 2012.”

Khalifa may have retired from the adult industry over a year ago, but she still receives plenty of hate online for her lifestyle choices. She now makes a living covering sports and pop culture through her own column on FanSided and the live-streaming service Twitch.

Today I will be live on twitch raising money for #HurricaneHarvey relief!! If you want to contribute, you can donate and watch the stream via the link in my bio, or just tag a friend to spread the work! The goal is to stream for 14 hours starting at 10 AM CST, so you have plenty of time to pop in and say hi to us. Let's have fun and help our neighbors today #TexasStrong ???? A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

[Featured image courtesy of Mia Khalifa/Instagram]