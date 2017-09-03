‘We’ll See’ — Watch Donald Trump Answer North Korea Attack Question With Chilling Response

Just hours after North Korea apparently exploded a hydrogen bomb, in what seismic data shows would have been the most powerful explosion of any nuclear bomb ever tested by the rogue country, Donald Trump was asked on Sunday morning by reporters whether he was planning to launch an attack on North Korea.

Trump’s response was noncommittal, and may even have indicated that he was leaning toward using a military option against the nuclear-armed state — an option that now appears especially chilling in light of North Korea’s claim that it had tested a hydrogen bomb compact enough to be delivered by an intercontinental ballistic missile — a missile that, at least in theory, could reach the mainland United States.

After responding to a reporter’s question about whether he would stage an attack on North Korea with the phrase, “We’ll see,” Trump later took to to his Twitter account to announce that he would be meeting with top military leaders “to discuss North Korea.”

Leaders of most countries in Asia quickly condemned the North Korean nuclear test, the sixth carried out by the country, including leaders of India and Pakistan — both of which are themselves nuclear powers.

Also on his Twitter account, Trump described North Korea as “hostile and dangerous to the United States,” criticizing United States ally South Korea for what Trump called “appeasement” of the North, adding that the North Koreans “only understand one thing.”

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

The idea of launching a preemptive strike against North Korea is not a new one for Trump. In an interview with NBC News in 1999, 16 years prior to launching his campaign for President of the United States, the New York businessman told correspondent Tim Russert that he favored preemptive military action against North Korea. Watch that 1999 interview with Trump in the following video.

In August, Trump stated that if North Korea failed to end its development and testing of nuclear weapons, that the United States would bring “fire and fury” down upon the country. Some political experts now believe that Sunday’s apparently hydrogen bomb test by North Korea, reportedly supervised personally by North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, was a direct and defiant response to that remark by Trump, even an attempt to call Trump’s bluff.

And if Trump is indeed planning an attack against North Korea — a high stakes military move that risks provoking a North Korean nuclear strike against United States territory, even potentially a heavy populated U.S. city, he received support on Sunday from a former top Israeli military official, Amos Yadlin, the onetime chief of Israel’s military intelligence agency.

But even Yadlin cautioned that Trump would require “excellent military intelligence” before launching the attack, in order to be certain that North Korea cannot retaliate with a nuclear attack of its own.

“The question is if the U.S. has the military intelligence that will enable it to destroy North Korean nuclear capacities in a preemptive strike,” Yadlin tole The Jerusalem Post. “The entire topic of a military strike is complex. If after an [American] attack a missile will be launched against [the United States] then the attack makes no sense.”

