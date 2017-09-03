‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Shows Off Bikini Body For 50th Birthday

Like wine, some people get better and better with age. That seems to be the case for Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, as she shared an amazing photo of her bikini body. What makes that so special? Tamra just happens to be celebrating her 50th birthday, so 50 is the new 20? Check out the RHOC star and her rocking bikini body below.

Tamra Judge turned 50 on Saturday, September 2, and to celebrate the big occasion, she went to Carmel, California, with her husband and some friends. It appears they were originally planning to go to Cabo, but some flight issues made them come up with a plan B. That plan? Rent a home in Carmel and enjoy the time together.

This was a big birthday for Tamra and she was not going to let her recent skin diagnosis keep her from celebrating. Like any of the Real Housewives stars, she had to capture the birthday celebrations on social media. She has shared a lot of photos, which most of them include her rocking a bikini. Sure, 50 years old is not that old, but she is still working it in a bikini. If it were any of us, we would be showing off that body too.

Living like I'm 49 forever ???? or more like the next 5 hours A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Besides the bikini body, Tamra Judge was also sporting a birthday sash, silly “50” glasses, a “birthday babe” hat and a “fabulous at 50” wine glass. Good thing she had the wine glass, as it seems like the alcohol was flowing during the birthday weekend.

While it looks like Tamra was enjoying herself this weekend, it does not look like she was excited for the 50th birthday. The RHOC star opened up to Daily Dish recently about turning the big 5-0.

“No, I don’t grow old gracefully. There’s nothing graceful about growing old. You can’t see. It’s horrible. … At first, I was like ‘No way. There’s going to be no 50th birthday party.’ And now I’m like, ‘Sh-t. If it’s happening, I might as well go out with a bang.'”

It has been a crazy month for Tamra, as she not only is celebrating her 50th birthday and announcing her skin cancer, she also renewed her vows to husband, Eddie Judge. She shared a photo of them kissing on the beach in Aruba, where they renewed their vows at the Ritz-Carlton.

Love you to the moon and back baby @eddiejudge #tamras50th #vintage67 A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

You can say that 50 has never looked so good, so props to the Real Housewives of Orange County star and enjoy the rest of your birthday weekend.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]