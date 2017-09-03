WWE News: Randy Orton Battles For World Title, AJ Styles Fights Shinsuke Nakamura In Triple Threat In Moline

In the latest WWE news, several live events took place on Saturday night with one of them including AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat for the United States Championship. In addition, Randy Orton challenged for the WWE World Championship once again as he took on the “Modern Day Maharaja.” The latest events took place in Kansas City, Missouri, and Moline, Illinois, ahead of this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown Live, with fans potentially getting a preview of upcoming feuds or matches on the main shows and pay-per-views.

According to Top Rope Press, the Moline WWE event featured current WWE United States Champion AJ Styles among the SmackDown Live superstars defending their titles on the card. There were no surprises in this match like there was when Styles captured the United States title a while back in New York. Styles was able to successfully retain in a match featuring “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin and “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura. It’s expected that Corbin will be the one challenging Styles in the future, as seen on last week’s SmackDown Live when he tried to attack Tye Dillinger on the way to the United States Championship open challenge.

Shinsuke Nakamura sent out a tweet after his match with Styles saying, “It was..An honor. Thank you, #WWEMoline. And thank you, AJ. One day, you will make the call..I will answer.” As far as Nakamura goes with his current situation, it would seem he’s still not done with Jinder Mahal quite yet. Based on last week’s episode of SmackDown, fans saw Shinsuke attacked in the ring by Mahal and his helpers, but it appears it will lead to another PPV match in the future.

The current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was also in action in the main event for this WWE show in Moline. According to Sportskeeda, Mahal was able to successfully retain thanks to his ringside help. However, Orton took out his frustration over the loss on The Singh Brothers after the match to still send the fans home happy with what they saw. That follows up his actions from last week’s SmackDown show on Tuesday where fans saw him lay out Nakamura in the ring with the RKO.

On the next episode of SmackDown Live, “The Viper” Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle for the right to be the new No. 1 contender for Mahal’s title. One would have to think that Mahal is the favorite, especially after he came up with the big win against John Cena in this spot before. Orton may have struck with the RKO on last week’s show, but that seems to point towards “The King of Strong Style” standing strong in this upcoming match.

