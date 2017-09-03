Labor Day Hours 2017: Are Costco, Walmart, Home Depot, Target, LA Fitness, Hobby Lobby, Post Office Open?

There’s no need to worry about Labor Day 2017 hours for stores like Walmart and Target and even services like Starbucks and L.A. Fitness this year. These businesses will be staying open to take advantage of holiday shoppers who need last-minute paper plates or just want to take in some post-BBQ retail therapy.

Unlike some of the other key American holidays, most stores will remain open for the majority of the day. Many major stores like Walmart are not cutting hours at all. Even your local grocery store or bar is likely to be open during its normal hours.

The big changes in Labor Day hours to watch out for are government offices of any kind, including the post office, which will be closed for the holiday.

Still, there are a few major chains out there like Costco that have decided to let their employees enjoy the Labor Day holiday with their families. You might want to check below to see if your store of choice is one of them, though no matter what, you should be able to find a Walmart close by for most last-minute items.

Below is a complete list of 2017 Labor Day hours for a large variety of stores around the country. It’s important to note that Labor Day store hours may vary by region. It’s always best to call ahead to make sure wherever you’re headed is open.

Best Buy – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (may vary by location)

Big Lots – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cotsco – closed

CVS – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or open 24 hours

Home Depot – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

JC Penney – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl’s – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kmart – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LA Fitness – normal opening time to 8 p.m.

Lowe’s – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Macy’s – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Old Navy – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Planet Fitness – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rite Aid – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Starbucks – normal store hours

Stein Mart – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens – 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. or open 24 hours

Walmart – normal store hours

Wegman’s – normal store hours

Labor Day has been observed on the first Monday of September since 1894, after a bill calling for its establishment was signed into law by Democratic president Grover Cleveland. Some historians argue that Cleveland took this action as a purely political move to placate worker’s unions after his decision to break up the Pullman Strike of 1894, report PBS.

As Time pointed out, not all of the motivations for Labor Day were negative. In fact, a gigantic festival celebrating labor in 1882 is also often said to have been one of the key inspirations. Later on, some of the congressmen who got behind the bill at least appeared to do so out of a genuine desire to celebrate labor. For instance, Rep. Lawrence McGann (D-IL) passionately advocated for the creation of the public holiday.

“By making one day in each year a public holiday for the benefit of workingmen the equality and dignity of labor is emphasized. Nothing is more important to the public weal than that the nobility of labor be maintained. So long as the laboring man can feel that he holds an honorable as well as useful place in the body politic, so long will he be a loyal and faithful citizen.”

Did you have something else in mind besides major chains like Walmart, Costco, and Target? What Labor Day hours are missing from this list?

[Featured Image by ZoranOrcik/Shutterstock]