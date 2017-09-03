Los Angeles Declares State Of Emergency As Fires Intensify

It’s been a crazy week for weather-related incidents across the country. Not only has Hurricane Harvey left thousands stranded and insurmountable losses for people in the Gulf Coast, but now the West Coast is being threatened by high temperatures that have resulted in fast-spreading brush fires.

The largest brush fire in Los Angeles’ history made hundreds of residents flee their Los Angeles, Burbank, and Glendale homes on Saturday through a mandatory or voluntary evacuation. Covering nearly 8 square miles just north of downtown L.A., the fire has burned so far three structures — including two residences.

But Los Angeles is not the only county affected, giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park were also involved in the fire, spreading the emergency to Washington State, Oregon, and Montana.

It’s not helping that the West Coast has been suffering from extreme heat this past week. Even San Francisco, a city that is known for having overall cooler temperatures, reached a record-breaking 115°F in its southern parts.

Considering brush fires can be closely linked to high temperatures and climate change in general, all of these record-breaking natural phenomena happening right now throughout the country is bound to spark a conversation on climate change — or at least it should.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Thursday that he thinks “it is pretty dumb not to ask some hard questions about why more rain is now falling, and has fallen in the Houston area, as I understand it, than any time that people can have measured.”

“Is it related to climate change? Is some of the intensity and the magnitude of this related to Climate change? I think most scientists believe it is,” Sanders said.

“The right question to be asking is ‘what does this mean for the future?'”

Climate change is something the Trump administration has refused to talk about, but has taken a clear stance by appointing government officials that deny climate change is real.

Rick Perry says climate change debate is "secondary" amid Harvey destruction https://t.co/snRLkCSiOv pic.twitter.com/lbJBJE77n0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 3, 2017

When interviewed by CNN on the matter, Kellyanne Conway refused to take a stand on climate change or reply to Sen. Sanders’ comment.

“We’re trying to help the people whose lives are literally underwater, and you want to have a conversation about climate change?”

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]