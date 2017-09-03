Taylor Gets Booed By Fans While Leaving Her Best Friend’s Wedding

On Saturday, Taylor Swift was one of the bridesmaids at her friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding. The ceremony was held in Swift’s hometown of Massachusetts at Martha’s Vineyard. While exiting the wedding, a ton of fans were anxious to see the 23-year old singer but it appears Taylor did not feel the same way about the crowd. After all, it was supposed to be her best friend’s day.

According to TMZ, many fans waited in the rain to get their glimpse at Taylor but her security went the extra mile to hide her from everyone until she was able to enter her vehicle and exit. Her guards used a long black sheet to assure the star would not be seen by anyone. The fans were reportedly upset and after greeting her with cheers, they booed her immediately once they realized Swift did not want to be seen.

Taylor has a very big following and it is no surprise that fans were disappointed that she was not interested in greeting them after the wedding. However, it was not her wedding and it is very well possible that the reason was that she did not want to steal the show from Anderson. Despite being hidden from fans during her exit, Swift was spotted at one point wearing a burgundy dress.

Swift has had a busy schedule lately after keeping a low-profile for quite a while. Last month, she won in her case against former radio host David Mueller. Mueller was accused of groping Swift four years ago at an event which led him losing his job at KYGO-FM. The judge ruled in the favor of Taylor and soon after she released her newest single.

Her new song Look What You Made Me Do is already a hit. It broke a YouTube record for most viewed video within 24 hours of its’ release. Many people instantly viewed the song as a diss track to Kanye West and Katy Perry, who Swift has had recent feuds with. The song debuted at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and is the lead single for her newest album titled Reputation. The album is set to be released November 10, 2017.

[Featured Image by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images]