‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Vicky Riles Up Phyllis, Jack Seeks Hilary’s Help, Ashley Warns Dina

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, September 4 tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) asks Hilary (Mishael Morgan) for a favor. He wants Hilary to promote Jabot’s line of skin care products on The Hilary Hour.

Jack Needs Hilary’s Help

Hilary hesitates to help Jack because she does not want to further antagonizing Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victoria had threatened to fight against Hilary after she aired the scandalous footage showing her engaged in a shouting match with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Despite her outward defiance when Victoria confronted her, Hilary is wary of antagonizing Victoria. The Newmans are a powerful family in Genoa City.

However, Hilary eventually accepts to promote Jack’s Jabot products on The Hilary Hour.

Victoria Riles Phyllis Up

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria have a confrontation in the elevator. The two exchange hot words over their relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson). Victoria also brings up the issue of Phyllis’ role in setting up her wild fling with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Victoria rages against Phyllis and warns her to watch her step.

Phyllis later tells Jack about her confrontation with Victoria and wonders how Victoria learned she had encouraged Ben Hochman to approach her. Phyllis and Jack wonder who has been leaking information to Victoria. Of course, Phyllis is unaware that Billy had accessed Jabot files on her laptop using the password he stole from Dina.

Phyllis is so upset about her confrontation with Victoria in the elevator that she tells Jack she wants him to hit Brash & Sassy. Jack notices her new enthusiasm to fight Brash & Sassy and probably guesses that she is riled up due to her confrontation with Victoria in the elevator. Phyllis now appears to be more committed to the war against Brash & Sassy than she ever was.

It is possible that Phyllis now believes that the only way to tear Billy and Victoria apart is to bring down Brash & Sassy.

Ashley Warns Dina

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is worried about Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) inquiries about Brent Davis. She warns Dina not to talk about him. Ashley is terrified about the scandal that could erupt if it becomes public knowledge that she is not a Newman and that Brent Davis is her real father.

Ashley first found out that John Abbott is not her real father many years ago. Her real father was the former tennis pro Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) who had an affair with Dina. Brent had reached out to Ashley when he was dying and revealed the truth to her. Dina had tried to convince Brent not to reveal the truth.

Ashley has hidden the truth about her paternity since Brent revealed it to her.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]