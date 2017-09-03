‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bonnie Discovers A Secret To Ruin Victor’s Marriage, ‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Returns

This fall on Days of Our Lives (DOOL), Bonnie finds out a secret that she can use to ruin Victor and Maggie’s marriage. Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Lisa Rinna returns to reprise her role as Billie Reed.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for fall 2017 tease that Victor (John Aniston) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) are about to face a roadblock in their marriage, thanks to Bonnie (Judi Evans) causing more trouble in Salem, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Bonnie will discover a secret that would reveal a different side of Maggie, which she would use against her to tear apart Maggie’s marriage with Victor.

As it turned out, Bonnie has been holding a grudge against Maggie for years for stealing Mickey from her. With Anjelica’s (Morgan Fairchild) death, Bonnie has become free to do whatever she wants to, one of which is to go after Victor. She is after his money, in addition to getting a revenge from Maggie. Bonnie will also continue using the identity of Adrienne.

While the details of the secret that Bonnie will find out were not revealed yet, Days of Our Lives spoilers said it would easily fall into her hands without her even trying to dig something. She would be just quick to recognize the opportunity and use it to her advantage. CDL suggested it might have something to do with Maggie’s past or addiction or something that involves Brady (Eric Martsolf), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) or Sonny (Freddie Smith).

In another Days of Our Lives news, Lisa Rinna is reprising her role as Billie Reed after five years since she left the daytime soap. According to Entertainment Weekly, the RHOBH star began taping her return scenes last week, so fans can expect to see her in early 2018. The last time she was seen in Salem was in 2013 when her character left to pursue a job in Europe. The details of her return remain under the wrap, but fans could expect Billie to stir some trouble in town. Add that to the fact that another Real Housewives star, Eileen Davidson, is also returning to reprise her role as Kristen DiMera, as reported by SheKnows.

Days of Our Lives airs from Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Evine]