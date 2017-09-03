Lavar Ball Sees LeBron James In L.A. With Lonzo Ball

LaVar Ball sees LeBron James coming to Los Angeles and joining forces with Lonzo Ball for the L.A. Lakers in the very near future.

“Let me tell you this, it would be a great fit, and LeBron is coming to L.A,” Ball recently told Clutch Points. “What’s in Cleveland?”

After a second run there that has led to three straight NBA Finals appearances heading into this season, James can become a free agent at the end of the 2018 season and speculation about what could be his next chapter is already rising.

“You want to be a superstar, man,” Ball added. “Superstar franchise. It’s going to be like this, and I’m talking about reality. He’s going to say, ‘You know what? I went to Miami. Won a championship. Brought one back to my hometown. I’m the only one to go to three different places and bring a championship.”

Ball doesn’t seem too concerned about the prospect of James stealing the spotlight from his rookie son, who since being tabbed as the No. 2 overall pick in last June’s draft has emerged as the new face of the Lakers.

Ball’s rationale seems to be that winning supersedes everything.

“You do not give Lonzo Ball the best player in the game and don’t think they going to win,” he said. “He is going to fall in love with Lonzo so much on the way that he plays. They both understand the game. Best player in the game and you don’t think he coming?”

But before James can move on to what could be his next conquest, there is the matter of tending to unfinished work in Cleveland. And after the Cavs recently dealt star guard Kyrie Irving to Boston, he seems as determined as ever to make what many are predicting could be his last run in his hometown one for the ages.

As part of the Irving deal, the Cavs got back All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas and rugged forward Jae Crowder.

Cleveland.com recently reported James and coach Tyronn Lue are already hard at work plotting to figure out ways to have James and Crowder on the floor together as much as team can.

The thinking seems to be the two would make the Cavs as versatile as they’ve ever been, with James capable of playing any of all five positions and Crowder equally capable of defending almost just as many.

The Cavs’ lacked anything even remotely resembling that level of versatility in their 4-1 Finals loss to the Warriors and that change alone seems to have them stoked for a potential rematch.

Cleveland also added former league MVP Derrick Rose over the off season.

