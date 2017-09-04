Angelina, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, And Kids Steal Spotlight At Telluride Film Festival Amid Transgender Rumors

In the months that have passed since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, she frequently has been seen with one or more of her six children. Now, in a surprise appearance, all six kids took the spotlight with Jolie at a film festival. Brad’s and Angelina’s first biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, was noticed for wearing attire resembling her brothers’ clothes amid on-going transgender rumors.

Siblings Bond As Film Festival Becomes Family Affair

Jolie, 42, turned her appearance at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival into a family affair, bonding with her children over the excitement of her film’s reception. Angelina took all six kids on the visit to Colorado, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, reported E News.

Jolie’s new Netflix film, First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, earned a standing ovation from critics at its Telluride Film Festival premiere. Stunning in a long-sleeved, white gown, Angelina took the stage with the actors as well as two of her children.

But it wasn’t just the critics who were impressed by the sight of Jolie with her children at the film festival. Fans along with the media flooded Twitter with photos that they had captured of the famous actress and her kids.

#AngelinaJolie made the premiere of her film #FirstTheyKilledMyFather, which received a standing ovation, a family affair on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/ctyvSSBcfS — 7watchlist (@7watchlist) September 3, 2017

Amid the excitement over seeing Jolie with all six children, People magazine noted that the film has special meaning for Angelina and her family.

Director, Producer, And Writer

In addition to her fame as an actress and mom of six, Jolie has become known as a director. The new movie that she debuted at the Colorado film festival shows her skills as a producer and co-writer as well. Based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir, the film shows what it was like for one young girl under the harsh rule of the Khmer Rouge.

Angelina’s and Brad’s oldest son, Maddox, was born in Cambodia. He served as an executive producer for the film as well, while the couple’s second oldest son, Pax, provided his photography skills for the movie.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Sports Casual Style Like Brothers

But when it came to who stole the spotlight at the film festival, Heavy commented on Shiloh’s appearance because of the preteen’s choice of fashion.

“Shiloh, who has always been more comfortable dressing like her brothers, wore black pants and a black, loose-fitting button down.”

Jolie-Pitt stayed consistent with her casual style in the shoe department, wearing black tennis shoes. The publication noted that when it comes to Jolie’s and Pitt’s kids, many Brangelina watchers “have been focused on Shiloh.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Referred To As Trans Kid John

Rumors of Brad’s and Angelina’s first biological child wanting to dress like her brothers have been on-going. Two years ago, a report from Radar Online claimed that Shiloh had told her parents that she wanted to be a boy, and that Jolie and Pitt were allegedly looking for advice from a trans expert, quoting an insider.

“Brad and Angie have been doing everything possible to protect her from being bullied by her peers and outsiders.”

As the Inquisitr reported, some of the rumors that Shiloh is transgender were sparked by Jolie’s and Pitt’s comments in interviews. Angelina once told Vanity Fair that her daughter “likes to dress like a boy” and “wants to be a boy.” She also said that Shiloh “thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

In 2014, model Amber Rose received a mix of praise and slams for referring to Shiloh as a “trans kid” named John in the caption of an Instagram photo, according to E News.

“How gorgeous is John Jolie Pitt?! Born into the perfect family for him. #TransKids,” she wrote.

The reference to John came from an interview that Brad did in 2008, when he revealed that at the time Shiloh “only wants to be called John.”

However, neither Jolie nor Pitt has ever talked about any of their kids being transgender or a “trans kid,” as Amber Rose did.

Telluride Film Festival Provides Great Experience

Amid the focus on the surprise appearance of all six of Angelina’s and Brad’s kids, Jolie told Deadline that she had a great experience at her first Telluride Film Festival. First They Killed My Father marks her fourth time directing.

The film will premiere on Netflix as well as in some theaters in mid-September. Angelina also plans to take the movie to the Toronto Film Festival. The film potentially could also add to Jolie’s honors by taking her to the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

It’s anticipated that Cambodia would submit the film in the Academy Awards foreign language category, thereby putting Angelina among the few American directors who have produced films that can be nominated for the Foreign Language Film award.

“I am a western woman and it would be amazing if they could agree to send our film (to the Academy),” noted the actress/director.

Jolie also could be nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]