Melania Trump Wears $1,590 Ralph Lauren Dress And Manolo Blahnik Pumps During Second Trip To Texas

Melania Trump’s fashion choices have been garnering more criticism than ever. The first lady usually gets criticized for the hefty price tags attached to her designer ensembles, but this week, Melania came under fire for wearing high heels as she boarded Air Force One to head to Texas with the president.

Since much of Houston and the surrounding areas are still underwater because of Hurricane Harvey, some people felt that Melania’s decision to wear heels was distasteful, though she eventually changed into sneakers.

Saturday, Melania Trump accompanied Donald Trump on a second trip to Texas and she was, again wearing heels as they departed, proving that she hasn’t been fazed by the naysayers. Melania Trump first wore a pair black Manolo Blahnik pumps, according to Express. This time, she wore a snakeskin version of the same shoe.

Melania Trump wore more than a pair of shoes, of course. Mrs. Trump also wore tan colored shirt-dress (shown below), which has been identified as Ralph Lauren by White House Fashion’s Twitter account. The dress, which stops at the knee, comes with a cinched belt and large buttons. Per the website where the dress can be purchased, the dress also comes with a spread collar taken from the center of the back. The long sleeves come with buttoned barrel cuffs and epaulets. There are also buttons on the two chest and seam pockets.

This particular Ralph Lauren dress retails for $1,590, a far cry from some of Melania Trump’s other fashion choices which regularly exceed several thousand dollars.

If you’d like to purchase this exact dress, you’re in luck. It’s still in stock as of this writing, though some sizes have sold out. If you wear a size two, four, six, or eight, then the dress is still available. Sizes zero, ten, twelve, fourteen, and sixteen have been snatched up, however. Melania Trump opted to stay in tune with her usual look, by keeping her hair styled in loose, face framing waves.

