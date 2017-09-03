’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Live Their American Dream: Pao Gets A Car, Anfisa Buys A Designer Item

Paola Mayfield and Anfisa Arkhipchenko may be from foreign countries, but the two 90 Day Fiance stars are definitely living the American dream. The reality stars, who currently appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2, recently took to Instagram to show off their latest extravagant purchases.

Pao Gets A Mustang

Pao is the proud owner of a brand new, white Mustang convertible. On Saturday night, the 29-year-old Colombian native shared a video of herself while test-driving her new ride in Miami. In one clip, Pao is seen enjoying the drive top-down style, singing to The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.” At the passenger seat is her husband Russ.

“Testing my new baby!” Pao wrote in the video’s caption.

“About that night when I accomplished another one of my goals. #hardworkpaysoff”

Pao’s followers congratulated the reality star for achieving one of her dreams. Some even praised the sexy starlet for choosing a car that’s stylish yet modest.

“Great choice of car! Sporty and fun and not as expensive as a Mercedes or BMW…Smart buying,” one fan commented.

Clearly, Pao’s modeling career is now starting to pay off. She’s lived in the U.S. since getting married to Russ in 2014. That same year, Pao and Russ appeared on the first season of 90 Day Fiance. The two have returned to several of the reality show’s spin-offs.

One of their major conflicts highlighted by the show is the argument about Pao’s choice of career. She’s decided to follow her dreams of becoming a model and moved to Miami, leaving Russ in Oklahoma.

In 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? Season 2, Pao underwent a major makeover at the advice of her talent agent. She’s dyed her hair blonde to set herself apart from other Latina models. But nothing shocked her husband Russ more than her newest music video shoot, where Pao agreed to wear racy lingerie as part of being professional.

Anfisa’s Designer Goods

Meanwhile, Anfisa also made a swanky purchase over the weekend. The Russian born reality star posted a photo taken at Rodeo Drive, where she posed with a black bag with no doubt an expensive item inside. Anfisa wrote in the caption that it’s her “early birthday gift” for herself.

Anfisa, who’s turning 22 on September 13, is known to have a penchant for beautiful things. In her latest photo, she’s dressed in designer items from head to toe. Her Instagram followers noted that she’s carrying a Gucci Dionysus, one of the latest bags from the Italian brand. She’s also wearing a pair of flat Hermes sandals.

In 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2, Anfisa learned that her American husband, Jorge, isn’t as wealthy as he pretended to be. This caused a huge wedge in their marriage, and she’s even hit him twice during their violent arguments. In last week’s “Tell-All” special, Jorge revealed that they are now separated and he’s seriously considering getting an annulment.

Because of her materialistic ways, Anfisa has gotten a lot of flak from 90 Day Fiance viewers. She’s even been called a “gold digger” by co-star Loren, who thinks she only married Jorge for money. On the other hand, the reality star also has quite a number of supporters, who applaud her for being real and honest.

Loren is just getting started! Here's your first look at part two of the #90DayFiance Happily Ever After tell-all. https://t.co/spyRW4jhyk pic.twitter.com/1F3zaZxdBo — TLC Network (@TLC) August 31, 2017

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?“Tell-All” special will air on Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Images by Paola Mayfield/Instagram and Anfisa/Instagram]