Kristin Cavallari Weighs In On ‘Siesta Key,’ Reunites With ‘The Hills’ Co-star Heidi Montag

Kristin Cavallari says she hasn’t watched MTV’s latest reality TV offering, Siesta Key, but the former Laguna Beach and The Hills star has heard all about it. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cavallari revealed that the buzz about MTV’s reality TV knockoff hasn’t been positive, but that she would love to see the network get back to its roots with shows like TRL and Singled Out.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say it’s a wannabe Laguna and it’s not good,” Kristin said of Siesta Key.

Siesta Key is set on the shores of a Florida coastal town as it follows a group of wealthy friends returning home for the summer after their first year of college. Laguna Beach aired from 2004-2006 and starred Orange County teens Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, and Stephen Colletti, whose high school love triangle played out for MTV’s cameras. Conrad and Cavallari went on to headline the spinoff series The Hills, which documented the gang’s move to Los Angeles.

Executive producer Matt Ford told TV Guide Siesta Key’s producers “love the comparison to Laguna Beach and The Hills,” and he said his new show is 100 percent unscripted, just like Laguna was back in the day.

“I was there producing it,” Ford said of Laguna Beach. “We never told any cast member to say one word. We didn’t know where the season would end. It was all left up to chance…These were real relationships and real friendships and real crushes and real heartbreaks.”

But the verdict is in for Siesta Key, and what Cavallari heard about the show seems to be true.

MTV is really reaching with Siesta Key. ???? Laguna beach can't be replicated…it just can't. — Kara. (@KayyElise) August 29, 2017

Dear @MTV, stop trying to recreate Laguna Beach. It's impossible and you're embarrassing yourself. #WeLoveLC #SiestaKey — Alyson Banks (@_alysonbanks) August 29, 2017

Is" Siesta Key" supposed to be the new "Laguna Beach"? ????????Smh #MTV Nothing can be as good as "Laguna Beach." ???? — Sandy Koch ???????? (@sandylkoch) August 15, 2017

MTV's new show Siesta Key is Laguna Beach on crack — Katie Lumia (@katielumia) August 7, 2017

While Kristin Cavallari has moved far away from the drama in the California hometown that made her famous (Cavallari and her husband, NFL star Jay Cutler, reside in Nashville), she says she still keeps in touch with most of her Laguna Beach and Hills co-stars.

“I talk to Heidi [Montag Pratt] and Audrina [Patridge] all the time,” Kristin said. “And both Alex’s from Laguna, who have babies. Literally, everyone has become a mom, it’s really cool to see.”

Speaking of her Hills friendships, Kristin Cavallari recently posed for a photo with pal Heidi Montag, who is pregnant with her first child. Heidi and her husband Spencer are expecting a baby boy next month.

“This girl. Love her and that cute little belly. Thanks for coming by @heidipratt,” Kristin captioned the snap.

It has been a baby boom in recent years for The Hills alums. In addition to Kristin Cavallari’s three kids (she gave birth to her third child, daughter Saylor James, in 2015), franchise head honcho Lauren Conrad recently welcomed her first baby, as did Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. Now, Kristin Cavallari says she’s up for playdates with her former MTV co-stars’ kids and even an “arranged” marriage between her daughter and Heidi and Spencer’s son.

