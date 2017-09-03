Rachel Lindsay Calls Out Fake Friendships On ‘The Bachelor,’ DeMario Says He Hopes She Finds Real Love Someday

Rachel Lindsay is letting the world know she has no time for fake friends. The Bachelorette star has posted a cryptic message about some of the phony members of her squad from The Bachelor franchise. Rachel Lindsay recently posted to Twitter to share her feelings about certain, unnamed members of Bachelor Nation.

“These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting…#loyalty,” Rachel wrote.

Lindsay’s comment had several members of The Bachelor franchise commenting as they tried to figure out just what —and who—Rachel was talking about.

When Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams posted a comment in defense of his friendship with Rachel Lindsay’s squad member Alexis Waters, Rachel responded that she definitely wasn’t talking about her. So who was Rachel Lindsay talking about?

The general consensus among Bachelor fans is that Rachel is still smarting over the fact that some of her squad members have been hanging out with DeMario Jackson in recent weeks. Jackson gained the sympathy of Bachelor Nation after his name was unfairly dragged into an investigation into a consensual Bachelor in Paradise interaction with fellow cast member Corinne Olympios. Even Raven Gates, one of Rachel’s closest pals from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, came to DeMario’s defense after the Paradise drama.

It didn’t take long for DeMario Jackson to respond to Rachel Lindsay’s “petty” tweet.

“Someone said, ‘These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting’ and I disagree,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “These Bachelor friendships got me through a dark time and I’m grateful for my brothers, sisters, and Bachelor Nation. Hopefully that someone will find real love in Paradise next year and stop being petty on social networks.”

It’s pretty clear DeMario Jackson is no friend of Rachel Lindsay’s. Not only did Rachel kick him off of her season of The Bachelorette, but Jackson has gone on record as saying Lindsay was only interested in dating white men during her time on the ABC reality show. In a recent interview on the E&G podcast, Jackson slammed Rachel, saying guys like him never had a chance with the Dallas attorney.

“From the beginning, you knew that she was attracted to white men,” Jackson said. “You knew that. No disrespect, you just knew. What is portrayed out here is this sweet, nice, caring, compassionate girl, but it was like, the total opposite. There were times in the episodes where you could just tell that she just wasn’t interested in any of the black guys.”

DeMario added that he knew early on that Rachel would have a black “representative” in her final four, most likely him or Eric Bigger, but would ultimately pick a white guy to marry. Rachel Lindsay is currently engaged to Bryan Abasolo.

A magical moment for @therachlindsay and @thebryanabasolo! ❤️????#TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Rachel Lindsay fired back at DeMario Jackson’s claims, posting a response on E&G’s Instagram page that called out the fact that DeMario recently dated a white woman and adding, “DeMario never knew me and still doesn’t.”

Now, it sounds like Rachel has cut out a few more people from her Bachelor inner circle.

Take a look at Rachel Lindsay’s tweet and some of The Bachelor alums’ responses below.

SOOOOOOO true — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) September 2, 2017

omg plz come to la cause it is hot as hell and i am living for your shade. — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) September 2, 2017

Ya but @awatazzz & I will be friends till the day I die.& then when I die from some cool stunt shell give the raddest profanity laden eulogy — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) September 2, 2017

Lol Agreed…I'm def not talkin about her. — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) September 2, 2017

Take a look at the video below to see Rachel Lindsay sending DeMario Jackson home on The Bachelorette.

[Featured Image by Tony Gutierrez/AP Images]