John Legend Music Video: Singer Wants ‘Out Of Shape’ Actors To Play Trump Supporters

John Legend’s making a new music video, and it would seem that the R&B singer is looking for something in particular as he hopes to cast some people to play supporters of President Donald Trump. Specifically, he’s looking for men and women who are preferably older and overweight to play the role.

A report from TMZ cited several new listings on Casting Networks Los Angeles, which detail openings for actors to play various parts in John Legend’s next music video. The “Protestors” listing requires eight Caucasian men and women, aged 30- to 65-years-old, and “preferably out of shape,” and while the listing’s title makes no mention of the president, the words “Trump supporters” are included in the job description, with the actors set to take part in a “make belief [sic] rally on a sound stage.”

Further underscoring the presumably political theme of the upcoming video, Legend is also looking for 10 white men aged 18-35, presumably to play white nationalist protesters. This listing prioritizes “young and blonde” male actors, with “very short hair, or short on sides, long on top.” While this listing suggests that the actors will play out something similar to last month’s demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, Legend specified that there will be “no violence,” as the camera will merely move past the protesters standing next to each other.

The John Legend music video has a few other roles available for interested, non-union actors, including several Black Lives Matter protesters, a kissing lesbian couple made up of one Hispanic and one Caucasian woman, and several kissing couples of any race. TMZ noted that the video shoot is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 8.

At the moment, there aren’t any specifics on the song Legend will be performing, but the video appears to be the singer’s latest salvo against the Trump administration, following a number of public comments he made against the president and his policies. In July, Legend tweeted that Trump “wants more people to die” through his administration’s failed attempt to pass a new healthcare bill so he can embarrass his predecessor, Barack Obama, and his Affordable Care Act. Billboard noted that Legend also retweets the posts of California Senator Kamala Harris and Rep. Maxine Waters, among other liberal lawmakers, and makes critical remarks on Twitter about the Trump presidency in general.

Additionally, Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, has been criticizing Donald Trump on Twitter for several years but was blocked by the president in July after the supermodel tweeted him with the words, “lol no one likes you,” according to a report from People.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]