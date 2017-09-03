Brad Pitt Apologizes To Jennifer Aniston For Leaving Her For Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has offered an apology to Jennifer Aniston for the way he treated her after their marriage.

According to Mirror, the Fight Club actor feels sorry as he left Aniston for Angelina Jolie. It looks like Brad is determined to apologize for his bad behavior and everything he put Jennifer through. The Friends actress took a lot of time to forget Brad and move on in her life. While it is complicated for Jennifer to forgive Pitt, we hope this apology will not leave her in stress anymore.

As of now, the Along Came Polly actress is overcome with emotions; all the hurt feelings have come flooding to the surface. When Brad apologized for his rude behavior, she quickly broke down in tears. An insider reveals the Ocean’s Eleven actor reached out to his ex-wife earlier this week, but that doesn’t mean he wants her back in his life. In fact, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to give their relationship another go for the sake of their kids.

During Brad and Jennifer’s divorce proceedings, his involvement with the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress attracted media and public attention. In April 2004, a few weeks after Jennifer Aniston confirmed her separation from Brad Pitt, a paparazzo spotted Brad and Angelina in Kenya and circulated their photographs on the internet. The press interpreted the photos as a proof of their relationship.

After Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt could not bear to be in their house in Hollywood Hills. So, he shifted to a colleague’s house and slept on the floor for several days. He was upset when the Maleficent actress asked for physical and legal custody of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. At that time, Brad Pitt realized his mistake and decided to apologize to Jennifer Aniston for his wrong behavior.

Jennifer and Brad met on the set of Friends in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000. Five years later, they announced their separation and cited irreconcilable differences. Despite their acrimonious relationship, Brad and Jennifer admit that they often check in with each other and discuss their movies. It’s true that Pitt has been an absentee husband, but he makes amends for leaving Aniston for Jolie.

