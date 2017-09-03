North Korea Tests Hydrogen Bomb With ‘Great Destructive Power’ Capable Of Reaching U.S. [Breaking]

An artificial 6.3 magnitude earthquake near North Korea has been detected by Japanese scientists, reportedly confirming Pyongyang’s assertions that it has conducted a successful test of a hydrogen bomb capable of reaching the United States mainland.

According to reports by CNN, U.S. National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster has been in emergency deliberations with South Korea’s chief security advisor to discuss the possible repercussions of North Korea’s sixth nuclear test.

Washington is yet to make a statement in response to Pyongyang’s claims.

At exactly noon PYT, as expected, the U.S. Geological Survey detected a 6.3 magnitude earthquake close to North Korea’s northeastern region. The explosion at Punggye-Ri, North Korea’s favored missile testing site, was confirmed by Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

According to Japanese authorities, the recordings are evidence of the actual veracity of Kim Jong Un’s announcement that a hydrogen bomb with “great destructive power” and capable of reaching American shores had been successfully detonated.

Following an analysis of the geological data, experts have confirmed that North Korea’s hydrogen bomb is a “city buster,” as reported by the Washington Post.

According to NORSAR – the internationally recognized, independent, Norwegian National Data Centre (NDC) – the latest detonation is likely 10 times stronger than any nuclear explosives North Korea has tested before.

“NORSAR has estimated the explosive yield at 120 kilotons TNT, based on a seismic magnitude of 5.8. In comparison, the explosive yield of the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima on 6 August 1945 was estimated at 15 kilotons TNT, while the bomb dropped on Nagasaki three days later was 20 kilotons TNT.”

Authorities in South Korea believe that the quake was caused by an artificial source, allegedly providing, even more, confirmation of seismic activity consistent with a nuclear test.

Immediately following the detonation, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea called an emergency meeting of his national security council to place the country’s military and armed forces on high alert.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has lashed out at North Korea’s provocations by saying that the American ally “would not tolerate” any further nuclear tests.

Furthermore, in China, as President Xi Jinping attends a gathering of the BRICS countries, the nation’s foreign ministry has also condemned Pyongyang’s actions.

“We strongly urge the DPRK side to face up to the firm will of the international community on the denuclearization of the peninsula, abide by relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, stop taking wrong actions that exacerbate the situation and are not in its own interest.”

In the hours leading up to the hydrogen bomb test, North Korea’s Central News Agency made public pictures that appeared to show Kim Jong Un inspecting a device that is believed to be a hydrogen bomb that has been designed to fit into an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile that could make its way to an American city.

