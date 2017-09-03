‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Griffin And Ava Confront Feelings, Franco Investigates Mystery Childhood Friend

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of September 4 & 11 tease intrigue, shocking revelations, and blackmail.

Griffin And Ava Confront Mutual Feelings

General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Royalty for the week of September 11 state that Griffin (Matt Cohen) is forced to confront his feelings. Spoilers from Soap Opera Digest’s fall previews also tease that upcoming episodes explore Griffin and Ava’s relationship.

Griffin and Ava (Maura West) confront the truth about their mutual attraction. Ava becomes aware of Griffin’s feelings for her for the first time. She has found it difficult to believe that Griffin could have romantic feelings for her. She assumes that his friendly gestures are motivated by sympathy and pity due to her condition. She finds it impossible to believe that any man would feel attracted to a woman with a scarred face like hers. And because Ava believes that Griffin has shown kindness to her only out of pity, she assumes that he will stop paying attention to her as soon as she recovers. She has, therefore, resigned herself to losing Griffin’s attention once her face is restored. She indulges in erotic fantasies about Griffin in compensation.

Ava Makes A Rash Decision

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that Ava now begins to believe that Griffin might have fallen for her despite her severe facial disfigurement. She also begins to believe that he might still care for her after she recovers. Her new attitude encourages her to make a rash decision.

This could mean that Ava decides to accept Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) offer. Valentin made Ava a tempting offer of reconstructive surgery to restore her face if she retracts her statement about Nikolas Cassadine’s (Tyler Christopher) death. Valentin showed Ava a photo of his face before and after reconstructive surgery years ago to convince her that reconstructive surgery can restore her face.

Although Ava rejected the offer, she continues to struggle with the temptation to accept it.

Franco Investigates Strange Childhood Memories

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that Franco (Roger Howarth) continues to be preoccupied with vague recollections of strange experiences from his childhood that involved a companion about his age.

He decides to investigate the troubling but vague memories to uncover the identity of his mysterious childhood friend. He consults Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) but Scott does not have much useful information to share.

Fans will learn more about Franco’s efforts to identify and find the boy he grew up with. GH spoilers tease that the mysterious friend from Franco’s childhoods is linked with Steve Burton’s character who is set to appear in Port Charles very soon.

Anna Blackmails

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that Anna (Finola Hughes) resorts to blackmail to have her way. She also makes progress in her diamond investigation. Fans can expect surprising plot twists as the drama intensifies.

Jason Still Unconscious, Sam Worries

Meanwhile, Sam (Kelly Monaco) continues to await doctors’ word on Jason’s (Billy Miller) condition. She is worried because Jason has failed to regain consciousness since he was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound during a mob confrontation that involved his friend, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Jason dived to take a bullet for Sam when she arrived at the scene of the confrontation. The bullet hit Jason’s chest and might have grazed his heart. The violence was related to Sonny’s effort to quit the mob.

Sam was upset when she accidentally overheard Sonny voicing his fears to Carly (Laura Wright) that Jason might not pull through. Sam needs to stay positive or she could literally lose her mind.

Sam is not the only one affected by Jason’s accident. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is also struggling to protect Jake (Hudson West) from the ordeal. Despite his precocity, Jake is a young child and Liz is anxious to protect him from trauma.

