Tamar Braxton Breaks Down And Cries On Instagram Live: Is This About Vincent Herbert?

Tamar Braxton is like all humans. She has problems to handle.

Last night, the former talk show host had a lengthy session on Instagram Live with her millions of adoring fans and her emotions got the best of her.

The Braxton Family Values star broke down multiple times and started weeping as she was exchanging with her supporters that she loves to call Tamartians.

The mother of one covered her face and cried as her viewers went into panic mode.

The former co-host of The Real talk show remained vague and did not give any names but did explain that there are people in her life who are trying to destroy her emotionally.

The R&B diva went on to say that she will be forced to walk away to save herself.

Many of her supporters asked her to give more details about what was bothering her, but she declined.

Some are wondering if she was going through marital issues with husband Vincent Herbert.

In the past, a woman came forward and claimed that the record executive had an affair with her and it produced a love child.

The alleged side chick shared the photo of a little girl on social media and said she was Herbert’s daughter.

Preserve your PEACE!! It is yours! The world didn't give it to you…but if you let them… they can sure take it! Take it back!???? A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Braxton fought the allegations and stated that her spouse was faithful and went on to say that if he did have a love child, she would make sure to care for her and treat her like her own.

Some supporters told her to turn to God and seek his help during these difficult moments.

Fans of the WE tv reality show are aware that Braxton is very religious, and she often credits her faith for her success and happiness.

The “Simple Things” singer thanked God for saving her life in 2015 after she was hospitalized as she was competing on Dancing with the Stars.

The television personality has often spoken about her desire to give her son, Logan, a sibling but has not been able to do so due to infertility problems.

So #tamarbraxton was on ig live and she was crying we hope everything is ok with her #gossiptwins A post shared by ????????thegossiptwins_ ???????? (@thegossiptwins_) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

After the crying session, the “Must Be Good to You” artist returned to social media where she shared a cryptic message.

Fans have been wishing her well and letting her know that they are thinking of her.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP]