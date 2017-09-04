‘Quantico’ Season 3 Spoilers: Will Harry Remain Loyal To Priyanka Chopra’s Alex?

Fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming Quantico Season 3. Aside from the happy confirmation that fan-favorite Priyanka Chopra will be back to reprise her role, recent spoilers now say that Alex Parrish’s relationships will be tackled in greater detail. However, recent developments seem to suggest that Harry might have to make a difficult choice between career and friendship next season.

There was a time when a third season of the hit ABC series was a bit uncertain. There were numerous cancellation speculations doing the rounds, along with rumors that lead actress Priyanka Chopra may not reprise her role as Alex Parrish.

But things are looking better now. Not only has the network already renewed Quantico for Season 3, it has likewise been confirmed that Chopra will be back next season as well.

But it gets even better. There are recent reports saying that the upcoming season will explore new depths to the series’ well-loved characters, and that includes Alex.

According to People’s Choice, the hint came after a worried fan wrote to Quantico showrunner Michael Seitzman on Twitter. The fan asked if the new showrunner plans to ignore the events that happened in previous seasons, and also expressed his wish to have the relationships of the show’s characters explored a little deeper next season. Without going into details, Seitzman confirmed that he plans to do the latter in Season 3.

“Many of the wonderful characters are back this season and I, too, want to explore their relationships.”

Fans were a bit worried how far Seitzman, who replaces the previous showrunner Josh Safran, is going to shake up things in Quantico Season 3. Previously, he revealed that he is designing the upcoming season’s plot so that it is not necessary to know what happened in the first two seasons to understand and enjoy Season 3’s plot.

Meanwhile, actor Russell Tovey has been promoted to series regular next season, Deadline reported. Tovey will reprise his role as Harry Doyle, the mysterious British agent. With Tovey becoming a Quantico regular cast member, there are speculations that Harry may be approached by the CIA to join the organization. Certainly, this would put Harry in a difficult spot, as accepting the post might mean that the agency will pit him against his friend Alex, who is currently on the run.

While the exact date is yet to be announced, Quantico Season 3 is already scheduled for a midseason premiere on ABC.

