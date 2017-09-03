‘BB19’ Rumors: Did A Former ‘SNL’ Star Show Up To Surprise Houseguests And Host The Latest POV?

The Week 10 Big Brother 19 Power of Veto (POV) competition was held Saturday and according to house chatter following the challenge, a former Saturday Night Live superstar surprisingly showed up to host it.

At around 9:20 p.m. BB19 house time, Jason Dent spoke to the live feed cameras and said, “Arguably the coolest comp tonight. Thanks, Bobby, that was awesome,” reports Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

Later, on live feeds, Jason could be heard speaking to Alex in the storage room regarding when the Big Brother 19 finale might take place. They were guessing based on what the host, Bobby, stated, noting that he mentioned his new CBS show was premiering near the end of September.

From this, it can be surmised that the surprise host of the Week 10 POV was likely former SNL great, Bobby Moynihan, as his new CBS series Me, Myself & I premieres on Monday, September 25. Clearly, Bobby hosting the POV competition was another way to promote his new show, but rumor also has it that he is a major Big Brother fan.

While in the kitchen area, cast members were talking about what Bobby thought of this season of Big Brother, saying he whispered to some of them it was one of the best.

Bobby is probably best known for his hilarious SNL character Drunk Uncle, and according to IMDB, was a regular on the late night comedy show from 2008 to 2017.

During their conversation, Jason told Alex that he and fellow houseguest Kevin Schlehuber determined that BB19 will end prior to the fall TV season, so their season should conclude sometime around September 23. In actuality, Big Brother 19 is slated to air its finale on September 20, so the houseguests were not far off regarding their estimations.

Spoilers from live feed updates reveal the winner of the Week 10 POV was Paul Abrahamian, who has been in control of the house for most of the Big Brother 19 season. Jason and Alex are currently on the block, put there by current Head of Household (HOH) Christmas Abbott.

Although both nominees believe there is a backdoor plan in place to send Kevin to the jury house, Paul and the other BB19 cast mates are planning to evict Jason on Thursday night’s live show. This could change, as nothing is set in stone in the Big Brother house until it actually happens.

