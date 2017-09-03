Madonna Is Age-Shamed For Working On New Music

Madonna is one of the most successful musical artists of all-time. She is a singer, dancer, songwriter, and shape shifter. She has also been largely credited with using her work to help gay culture and gay rights become mainstream in the early 1990s. So one would think that the prospect of her working on new music would excite music fans.

After taking a very long break from the music world, the Queen of Pop announced today on Instagram that she is set to return.

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!” Madonna announced. This led to age-shaming comments around the entire internet.

On the Reddit group “Popheads,” not everybody is welcoming Madonna back.

“Sorry but Madonna is too old to be recording new music. It’s best that she support her daughter or someone else under 30 so they can become a star. She’s had her day. Now, it’s time to retire,” says Pillsburyboy.

“Madge is still making music from the retirement home, that’s so cute,” claims JMez2612, with a picture of Rihanna used as an avatar.

After an article about the Madonna news from Entertainment Weekly, the commenters are just as shameless.

“Not trying to be a Madonna hater, but she needs to stop. She’s old. Grandma should be baking cookies,” says Gay Millenial.

“Lol, Is Old Girl still blowing for Hillary? These days she has to take her dentures out first,” replies Jackazz Flatts.

Some of the Twitter responses were just as derogatory.

Madonna reveals move to Portugal, new music and movie plans https://t.co/8T7NWaS7yQ SHE IS CREATIVE? GIVE IT UP OLD HAG. PLEASE! GIVE IT UP! — marianna (@anoulitsa) September 3, 2017

Madonna is a dried up old hag. pic.twitter.com/1uodqMbI39 — Bryan Doyle (@Bryan700) August 28, 2017

Many of Madonna’s fans are more than happy to hear new music from the star. After all, she hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Rebel Heart, which was completely botched. Demos of more than 30 of the songs from various 2014 recording sessions leaked four months before the album’s planned release date. When Madonna’s album was pushed up due to the leaks, it arrived with a thud. However, the tour that followed the album’s release was a huge hit despite the usual flack about the pop queen being “too old.”

Speaking of ageism, Madonna has spoken very candidly about the topic. She was widely praised for her 2016 speech that was given after she accepted the award for “Woman of the Year” at a Billboard Music Awards event.

“Do not age. Because to age is a sin. You will be criticized, you will be vilified, and you will definitely not be played on the radio,” Madonna said with her eyes watering up.

It’s important to note that some people don’t have a problem with Madonna’s age. Instead, they have a problem with Madonna not acting her age. Some of her critics believe that if Madonna didn’t keep following trends that are meant for young women in the music world to follow, she wouldn’t get such stinging criticism. However, others say age is just a number, and Madonna should be able to chase any trends she wants. After all, men in the entertainment world aren’t held to the same standards.

Madonna has yet to reveal a planned release date for her next album, but you can bet that the debate on ageism will continue leading up to the new release. What do you make of the negative comments about Madonna’s new music from certain people? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]