Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott is facing jail time once again for lack of child support payments to his ex-wife. McDermott’s ex, Mary Jo Eustace, took McDermott to court in the spring and threatened to put him in jail on contempt charges. McDermott begged Eustace to allow him to make payments of $1500 a month until the debt was paid off, but McDermott has been missing payments, and Eustace is very annoyed. Now, while McDermott and wife Tori Spelling continue to live a lavish lifestyle, Eustace wants her money back, and is taking McDermott back to court, and possibly sending him to jail.

While Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott can’t come up with $1500 a month, he is still able to throw lavish parties for his children with Spelling, and take his second family on vacation to the Four Seasons Punta Mita in Mexico. The public knows all about these events because Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott post photos on their respective Instagram pages, so it’s likely that McDermott’s ex Mary Jo Eustace has seen the photos too.

Friends of the family have said that Dean McDermott knew when he made the agreement with Mary Jo Eustace that he would never be able to keep up the payments. Allegedly, McDermott tried to delay the first payment he made to Eustace after their March court date.

“He is already trying to push off the payment.”

But now Mary Jo Eustace has had enough, and the tears that Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott allegedly shed in court in March are not going to be enough to keep him out of jail this time. Since McDermott and Eustace struck their agreement in March, McDermott has missed several monthly payments, and so the two are headed back to court, and this time Eustace likely will send him to jail.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have suffered some serious financial hardships this year after the IRS came after them for back taxes, and American Express sued them for unpaid bills. When Dean McDermott faced Eustace in court in March, he was forced to do so with a public defender because he said he couldn’t afford a lawyer.

An insider to the case wondered why McDermott couldn’t come up with $1500 a month in child support payments for his son Jack.

“It’s crazy that all this is over $1,500. He could get a job at the Gap and pay that off every month.”

Dean McDermott reportedly told Eustace that the August payment would be late, and then headed to the Four Seasons in Mexico with Tori Spelling and their kids.

But while Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott struggles to scrape together $1500 a month for his first child Jack, Tori Spelling has been giving interviews, saying that she and McDermott might have a sixth child. McDermott and Spelling’s 5th child Beau was born in March. Tori has hinted that she would like a sixth, so that each child has another, and then they would have three pairs of children, but Dean McDermott seems unsure.

“Never say never. But our hands are pretty full right now, so we’d like to just enjoy the ones we have right now.”

Spelling says that having their 5th child Beau was the best thing for their family.

“It’s been a blessing having Baby Beau. I think not just for our family but for us. Our love has grown stronger.”

Do you think that Mary Jo Eustace is finally going to send Dean McDermott to jail? Do you think Tori and Dean will have a sixth child?

