‘Little People, Big World’ News: Jacob Roloff’s Girlfriend Shares Why She Is Leaving Social Networks

Jacob Roloff may have left Little People, Big World, but that doesn’t mean he has left the public life. Jacob and his girlfriend, Isabel Rock, recently did a video blog of their trip across the country. The Hollywood Gossip is sharing that Jacob’s girlfriend made the decision to quit social networks for a bit. So what made her decide this?

Isabel went to her Instagram on Friday and asked if anyone had ever been faced with a life changing challenge? She explained that she was trying to make a decision.

She didn’t explain the decision she was trying to make was at all, though. Fans really want to know her thoughts. Isabel said that she has to decide what her future will look like and follow her heart. Fans are wondering if she is talking about a marriage proposal, moving away, or something entirely different. Isabel was very cryptic about what is going on and now that she is not going to be on social networks, fans may not find out anytime soon either.

After that, Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend went on to explain that she has decided to step away from social networks for a while. She explained that starting on September 1, she would be taking some time off social networks. Isabel went on to explain that she realizes that scrolling through her Instagram isn’t helping her at all.

Since Jacob and Isabel aren’t on the show Little People, Big World, following them on social networks is really the only way that people can keep up with them. If Isabel isn’t posting on her networks, then the fans wonder if Jacob will do the same thing. These two seem to have a great relationship, but they aren’t sharing much about what is going on with them besides that they are together and happy.

Also the most thanks to this lady for helping me in every way and reading and rereading endlessly to check for errors. And for her support. Izzy Sofia Rock deGarretón, I love you a lot. She will, by the way, be out with her own writing project soon, so be on the lookout!! #rockandroloff A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Are you surprised to hear that Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend, Isabel Rock, has decided to step away from social networks for a bit? Do you feel like this is a good idea? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Little People, Big World when it returns to TLC.

MY TWO LADIES. #moarluney A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jacob Roloff/Instagram]