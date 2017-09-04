Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Changes One Thing In Lifestyle To Shed Over 75 Pounds

Melissa McCarthy is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her amazing body transformation. While she used to hide her bulges in baggy ensembles, The Ghostbusters actress is now wearing flattering clothes that would show off her curves. So how did she do it?

The 47-year-old actress has been spotted looking a lot happier and healthier these days and it’s all because of her impressive weight loss. The star reportedly dropped over 75 pounds, but just like any another diet secrets, Melissa McCarthy found one that works for her and stuck to it.

Despite her earlier hesitation in sharing her weight loss journey secrets, multiple reports have finally revealed how the Gilmore Girls star got her new physique. As it turns out, Melissa McCarthy follows a popular low-carb, high-protein diet, which includes Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets. The actress also drinks smoothies to keep her healthy.

Since watching her portion size and choosing healthier options are not enough to keep shedding off the pounds, Melissa McCarthy also works out a lot.

It’s definitely hard to stick to a workout plan, and that is why Melissa McCarthy hired a trainer to help her with her weight loss. For the Ghostbusters actress to keep motivated, her trainer makes sure that she’s only doing workouts that she enjoys and will give her results at the same time. These workouts include high-intensity interval-training or better known as HIIT.

Melissa McCarthy has not initially shared her diet secrets, but she did credit her amazing weight loss to changing her habits and lifestyle. The Boss star has previously joked that she lost weight by living a boring life.

“No trick, nothing to tell, just super boring life. You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun and you go to bed at 7:30 — that’s the trick.”

Although the funny actress was just probably joking at the time, there is definitely some truth in skipping happy hours and late night snacks.

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss happened not because she wanted to belong in Tinseltown’s skinny celebrity group, but she knew that her weight was a big problem and it may eventually cause her her life. With her family as her inspiration, the Bridesmaids actress slowly changed her lifestyle and became a healthier version of herself.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]