NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Willing To Trade Eric Bledsoe For Expiring Contract And Solid Draft Pick

Since the 2017 offseason started, numerous NBA superstars have already been moved to another team, including Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Isaiah Thomas, and Kyrie Irving. As the 2017-18 season goes near, several players could be next in line, and according to the latest rumors, the Phoenix Suns are willing to part ways with Eric Bledsoe for an expiring contract and a solid draft pick.

The Phoenix Suns are one of the NBA teams who has engaged in trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Kyrie Irving. Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN revealed that the Suns offered Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender, and a first-round pick for the disgruntled point guard. Based on a previous report, the Cavaliers would have proceeded with the deal that would give them Bledsoe and Paul George had LeBron James agreed to sign a long-term extension.

Unfortunately, James refused, resulting for Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to consider other offers. However, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the Cavaliers remain interested in acquiring Bledsoe and have logged several calls on him because of his relationship with James. One league source told Kyler that the Suns’ asking price isn’t that high, saying that interested teams could acquire Bledsoe for an ending contract and a solid draft pick.

As of now, Eric Bledsoe is viewed as the Suns’ best trade chip. Though there is no urgency to trade him, the 27-year-old point guard proved to be an odd fit with the Suns’ future plans. Dealing Bledsoe and his expensive contract will enable them to go further below the salary cap.

Should the Cavaliers trade for Eric Bledsoe?

After the blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas is expected to be the Cavaliers’ new starting point guard. Unfortunately, with his current injury, Thomas won’t be able to start the season with the Cavaliers. So far, the Cavaliers are in a strong position to make another trade which opens up the possibility of bringing Bledsoe to Cleveland.

As Kyler noted, the Cavaliers could acquire Eric Bledsoe for an expiring contract and a solid draft pick. Per NBA rules, Cleveland is now allowed to move their own 2018 first-rounder after acquiring the Brooklyn Nets’ pick. In a suggested trade scenario, the Cavaliers could send Iman Shumpert, Kay Felder, and a 2018 first-round pick to the Suns for Bledsoe. This trade works on the ESPN trade machine.

However, as of now, it remains questionable if the Cavaliers will consider looking for new a point guard. While Thomas is recovering, Derrick Rose could temporarily become their starting PG while Jose Calderon serves as his backup. Despite suffering another injury, Rose had a solid performance last season, averaging 18.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 47.1 percent shooting from the field.

The worst-case scenario for LeBron James and the Cavaliers is if both Thomas and Rose won’t be available because of their health issues. If this happens, it will not be a surprise if they consider making a deal with the Suns to acquire Eric Bledsoe.

